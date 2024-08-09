DeatschWerks Drops Discounts for Mustang Week Participants

scottparker
By Scott Parker August 09, 2024

If you were thinking of participating in the K1 Speed Challenge at the 2024 Mustang Week, DeatschWerks has just sweetened the pot.  The supplier of a comprehensive range of fuel system products is providing a 10% discount for online purchases to all racers in the Mustang Week K1 Challenge.

Need a set of flow-matched and balanced injectors for your Mustang? Coyote fuel rails? E85-compatible fuel pump? We started making a wish list for Project Magneto and already showed over $100 in savings. Not bad! As the K1 Speed Challenge sponsor, DeatschWerks is also providing a $1,000 gift card for First place, $750 card for Second place, and a $500 card for Third place. 

The event takes place Thursday, September 5 at 3:00 pm and there are still a few spots remaining as of the publishing of this story. You can come hang out with RTR’s Ben Hobson and Vaughn Gittin, along with Jack Roush Jr, NASCAR driver Chad Finchum, and other Mustang fans and have a great time!

Make a few laps, have a few laughs, and get rewarded for it. What’s better than that?

K1 Challenge

Article Sources

DeatschWerks
https://www.deatschwerks.com
(405) 217-0701
