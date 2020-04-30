Ken Block Unveils Wide-Body “Hoonifox” Concept

This morning, professional rally driver Ken Block announced via YouTube video the newest project car to the Hoonigan stables: the Hoonifox!

The project is based on a late Fox-body Mustang and features “rally-spec” all-wheel-drive power. It was designed in collaboration with Ash Thorp, who some might know as the creator of the new Batmobile, as well as the Ford Escort RS Cossie V2 (which our European readers might be familiar with).

While an engine has yet to be chosen for the sick new ride, Block says that the EcoBoost V6, an electric drivetrain from Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E SUV, or a naturally aspirated Roush Yates V8 engine are all on the list of potential choices. A couple of these engines have been seen in other “Hoon-ified” creations — the 900+ horsepower Hoonitruck is powered by an EcoBoost V6, and the Hoonicorn V1 features an n/a Roush Yates V8.

The concept shows a plethora of air scoops and louvers, a carbon-fiber wide-body kit with vented WRC-inspired boxed fenders, a side-exit exhaust system, and you can’t miss the rear wing.

In a statement, Ken Block said that he “absolutely wants to build the Hoonifox.” He continued, “and do a Gymkhana video with it, of course. And, do it in an eighties Miami Vice-style version of it. Down in Miami. There you have it — my current wish list!”

Check out the video above for all of the details of the design process, and what went into the creation of this Fox!