K&N’s NextGen Air Intakes Deliver Big Gains Without Tuning

When it comes to enhancing a vehicle’s engine output by increasing its inlet airflow efficiency. A player in that game for more than five decades, K&N Engineering is not an outfit to rest on its laurels. The company developed its NextGen Air Intake Systems to increase performance while simplifying installation and maintaining factory-level aesthetics.

“New products are the lifeblood of K&N,” Christian Dobrowsky, Brand & Marketing Manager at K&N, explained. “For more than five decades, we’ve pushed innovation and continuous improvement. Building on everything we learned from our Gen 2 intakes, we engineered the NextGen Air Intake. The NextGen Air Intake system is an enhanced intake that delivers the most horsepower on a stock tune with the iconic K&N style.”

The company is committed to sharing its internal testing to back up those claims. Across the NextGen lineup, K&N reports average gains of 21 horsepower and 23 lb-ft of torque, with certain applications showing increases as high as 41 horsepower and 67 lb-ft. For enthusiasts who want more without diving into custom tuning, those numbers stand out.

“NextGen Air Intakes were developed from the ground up, taking the best of Gen 2 Air Intakes and making them even better!” Dobrowsky added. “All NextGen Air Intake Systems are dyno-tested to deliver the most horsepower on your factory tune.”

Breathe Deep

The centerpiece of the new design is a hybrid airbox that blends closed-box protection with open-top efficiency. This setup draws in cooler air through a larger inlet while shielding the filter from heat and debris. An oversized, radius-entry filter provides more surface area for airflow and protection, while the redesigned intake tube, which is K&N’s largest yet, uses velocity channels to smooth the airflow on its way into the engine.

“A hybrid enclosed airbox with an open top is designed to lower intake temps, improve airflow, and help block dirt and debris, while an oversized filter with a radius-entry design maximizes surface area for better airflow and protection,” Dobrowsky explained. “Meanwhile, a large-diameter intake tube with engineered air channels increases air speed and delivers more air to your engine.”

These details translate into measurable gains. On the 2015–2024 F-150 and Raptor with the 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines, for example, the NextGen intake delivered increases of 27 horsepower and 40 lb-ft of torque. A similar system for the 2024 Ranger’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost was worth 15 horsepower and 21 lb-ft of torque. Those digits highlight how these systems maximize output while leveraging stock calibrations.

Streamlined Design

Beyond performance, the NextGen line addresses ease of use and overall appearance. Each system is CAD-designed for a precise fit, and the intake tubes and hoses are designed to create a cleaner look under the hood. The filters even wear K&N’s signature race stripes, a visual reminder of the company’s motorsports heritage.

Installation is also more straightforward than before. K&N reduced the number of parts thanks to the new Quick-Lock filter mounting. This arrangement allows the filter to snap into the airbox without hardware and secures with just one clamp. For enthusiasts who install parts in their driveway, these changes shorten installation time and reduce frustration.

“We listened to our customers and streamlined design with fewer parts, Quick-Lock filter mounting, and a single clamp for secure fit to simplify installation,” Dobrowsky said. The goal is to provide a system that not only performs better but also installs more like an OEM component.

Clean Living

Durability remains a core part of the package. The NextGen filters feature a larger surface area than previous designs, which increases airflow capacity and extends service intervals. Like traditional K&N filters, they are washable and reusable for up to 100,000 miles before servicing.

“Our new NextGen air filters have a larger surface area for more dirt-holding capacity, increased airflow, and are washable for a service life of up to 100,000 miles,” Dobrowsky added. “Each NextGen Air Intake goes through months of engineering. Our CAD design ensures a perfect fit and quality appearance. All K&N Air Intakes are backed by our No-Hassle Lifetime Limited Warranty.”

K&N NextGen Air Intake Systems are available now with prices starting at $399.99, and cover a wide mix of popular vehicles, and Ford fans in particular have several compelling options, including the 2015–2024 F-150/Raptor (2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost), the 2015–2020 F-150 (5.0-liter Coyote), the 2024 Ranger (2.3-liter EcoBoost), the 2024 Ranger Raptor (3.0-liter EcoBoost), and the 2020–2022 F-250/F-350 (6.2-liter gas).

Upcoming applications will cover the 2017–2025 Super Duty (6.7-liter Power Stroke) diesel, the 2025 Bronco Sport (1.5- and 2.0-liter), the 2025 Bronco (2.3-liter), and the 2022–2025 Maverick Hybrid (2.5-liter).