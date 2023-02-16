Late Model Engines Displays All-New 7.3L Godzilla Products

James Elkins, Editor of Ford Muscle, stopped by the Late Model Engines (LME) booth at the PRI 2022 show to see the latest offerings for the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. Bryan Neelan, the owner of LME, explains some of the key issues they addressed and solved on Ford’s 7.3-liter platform. According to Neelen, one of the biggest problems with the mighty Godzilla is the oil pump.

The factory pump on the Godzilla is a variable displacement design that is controlled by the computer. But it’s not just the pump that’s the issue. Instead, it’s the use of a solenoid that can create problems with some aftermarket ECUs not being able to run the solenoid.

To solve this issue, LME integrated a Gerotor oil pump into the front cover. “This allows us to use a standard pick-up tube. When doing a swap, the factory oil pump is located in the rear sup of the oil pan, driven by a jackshaft off of the crankshaft,” Neelen explains. “By eliminating all of that, we can run a multitude of oil pans for different swaps. The reason was to simplify swapping in the 7.3-liter.”

In addition to the new front cover, LME also designed an intake for the Godzilla. The LME intake is Built from the ground up in-house. The intake has a modular top with an optional elbow for boosted applications. The LME billet intake gives the 7.3 a fantastic look and offers the engine increased versatility in the enthusiast market.

We’re excited to see LME’s latest products for the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. While each product is an enhancement, it also adds versatility for the hot-rodder looking to swap the 445 cubic-inch engine into the ride of their choice with a variety of options. These options cover everything from naturally aspirated to boosted, fuel injected to carbureted, and everything in between.