Lease-to-Own the Storied Daytona-Winning 1965 Galaxie

We’ve all felt the feeling. You see a historic or rare modern-day Ford and you feel that familiar twist in the pit of your stomach — if only it could be yours. But for whatever reason, it’s just not to be. We all know how expensive these kinds of beauties can get. This is where a company called Luxury Lease Partners comes in. The company, based out of Montvale, New Jersey, specializes in offering unique vehicle lease offerings for these otherwise-unobtainable machines.

The most recent Ford to the company’s lineup is a very storied 1965 Galaxie. You might recognize it as the same one that was victorious at the 1965 Daytona 500 race, driven by Ford’s “Golden Boy” of stock car racing, Fred Lorenzen. It took home four wins in the 1965 season alone, as well as six top qualifying positions. And now it can be yours. As part of Luxury Lease Partners’ lease-to-own program, a 60-month lease is available. The initial down payment is $175,000, with a subsequent $9,000 monthly payment. We know, these numbers aren’t for the faint of heart, but it does bring the Galaxie closer to many of us than buying it outright. For reference, this particular car was appraised at more than $1 million.

Now, to delve into its history on a surface level! The Galaxie was one of fifteen 1965 Galaxies modified by Holman-Moody for the 55-race NASCAR Grand National Tour in 1965. It bears the chassis number C5HM-10047. And speaking of its driver, Lorenzen’s win at the Daytona 500 was Ford’s second-ever Daytona win at that point. In a big way, this car helped in cementing Ford’s place in American motorsport history, participating in the trend of Ford victories in the NASCAR Cup Manufacturers’ Championship every year from 1963 to 1969. Though he only competed in 17 of the season’s 55 events, Lorenzen and the Galaxie finished in the thirteenth spot for the tour. Lorenzen went on to clench 26 NASCAR Cup series wins in his career before being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. In honor of the great accomplishment, the Galaxie was on display at the Hall of Fame in Charlotte from 2015-2017.

“Luxury Lease Partners specializes in putting together unique lease offerings for a wide range of historical and modern-day exotics,” said Luxury Lease Partners CEO Doug Goodman. “Lorenzen’s 1965 Daytona-winning Ford Galaxie is very representative of the special, one of a kind automobiles that our company excels at providing clients. The Galaxie represents an impressive moment in time for American racing history. Finding such a special vehicle with such amazing racing provenance was very exciting for us, and we are pleased to be presenting this special car to start off the new year.”

Luxury Lease Partners also works with a dealer network to offer rare, pre-owned vehicles for sale. If you’re in the market, the current lineup includes a 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition for $1.7 million, a 1967 Shelby GT500CR clone for nearly $260,000, two different 2020 GT500s for nearly $134,000 and $90,000 respectively, and a 2017 Shelby Super Snake For $99,000.

