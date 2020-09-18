Locking It Down: A Look At Stage 8 Locking Fasteners

By Brian Havins September 17, 2020

Have you ever laid in bed at night about to fall asleep and then abruptly woken up because you’re not sure if you tightened a bolt? While most people would never have this dilemma, car enthusiasts do. Each nut and bolt has a purpose, and if one fails, it could cause a lot of different problems from mild to severe.

One area that is often taken for granted is vibration. After all, if a bolt is tight, it shouldn’t come out until you are ready to remove it. However, if you have ever installed a set of headers on your car, for example, it always seems like you have a loose bolt sooner or later. As the bolt wiggles its way out due to vibration, the clamping force is no longer present. The result will be a blown exhaust gasket. The typical “fix” for this problem is to remove the header, install a new gasket, tighten everything up, and hope for a different result. But as we know, history has a way of repeating itself.

If you need a permanent solution for a bolt that likes to back off or looking for added peace of mind, Stage 8 Locking Fasteners has fasteners for just about anything you need. The company offers several different types of bolts that incorporate a unique patented locking system that guarantees against bolts coming loose from vibration.

In the video, you can see a demonstration by Bruce Bennett, the President of Stage 8 Locking Fasteners. The video shows you how well the Stage-8 system works, even in a harsh test. While the regular nut spins off, the Stage 8 hardware holds firm.

The Stage 8 system has a unique patented and trademarked functional design that contains three pieces: a bolt (4130 Alloy Steel), a locking retainer, and a spring clip. As simple as the design sounds, it’s incredibly effective and will keep all of the hardware nice and tight, giving you sound peace of mind.

For more information, check out Stage 8’s website.

