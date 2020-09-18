Locking It Down: A Look At Stage 8 Locking Fasteners

Have you ever laid in bed at night about to fall asleep and then abruptly woken up because you’re not sure if you tightened a bolt? While most people would never have this dilemma, car enthusiasts do. Each nut and bolt has a purpose, and if one fails, it could cause a lot of different problems from mild to severe.

One area that is often taken for granted is vibration. After all, if a bolt is tight, it shouldn’t come out until you are ready to remove it. However, if you have ever installed a set of headers on your car, for example, it always seems like you have a loose bolt sooner or later. As the bolt wiggles its way out due to vibration, the clamping force is no longer present. The result will be a blown exhaust gasket. The typical “fix” for this problem is to remove the header, install a new gasket, tighten everything up, and hope for a different result. But as we know, history has a way of repeating itself.

If you need a permanent solution for a bolt that likes to back off or looking for added peace of mind, Stage 8 Locking Fasteners has fasteners for just about anything you need. The company offers several different types of bolts that incorporate a unique patented locking system that guarantees against bolts coming loose from vibration.

In the video, you can see a demonstration by Bruce Bennett, the President of Stage 8 Locking Fasteners. The video shows you how well the Stage-8 system works, even in a harsh test. While the regular nut spins off, the Stage 8 hardware holds firm.

The Stage 8 system has a unique patented and trademarked functional design that contains three pieces: a bolt (4130 Alloy Steel), a locking retainer, and a spring clip. As simple as the design sounds, it’s incredibly effective and will keep all of the hardware nice and tight, giving you sound peace of mind.

