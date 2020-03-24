MAHLE Announces “Choice of Champions” Technician Promotion

By Kelly Getzelman March 24, 2020

This month, the team at MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announced the official “call-for-entries” for the company’s inaugural “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” technician promotion.

The Sweepstakes will give one lucky automotive enthusiast the chance to win one of two custom-built vehicles of their choice. The promotion celebrates MAHLE’s 100-year commitment to providing superior performance products to car and truck enthusiasts around the world.

Professional “fun-haver” Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Monster Energy off-road racer Casey Currie will each develop an independent project for the promotion. The vehicles, a Vaughn Gittin Jr. RTR Spec 5 Mustang and a Casey Currie custom Jeep will each feature high-performance, high-horsepower engines constructed by the professionals at Petty’s Garage.

This promotion exemplifies our dedication to the customers who helped get us to where we are today and represents our 100-year commitment to providing products fit for champions. – Ted Hughes, MAHLE Aftermarket North America

Four finalists will be randomly selected from all entries, and each will receive round trip tickets for two to the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place November 3rd to 5th, 2020. All of the Team MAHLE legends, including The “King,” Richard Petty, will be on hand when the Grand Prize winner is determined, and he/she has the opportunity to select between the customized Vaughn Gittin Jr. RTR Mustang or Casey Currie Jeep.

“This promotion exemplifies our dedication to the customers who helped get us to where we are today and represents our 100-year commitment to providing products fit for champions,” said Ted Hughes, director of marketing, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “MAHLE truly is a preferred choice for high-performance vehicles, and we are honored to be working closely with #TEAMMAHLE members Vaughn Gittin Jr., Casey Currie, and Petty’s Garage on this exciting, first-of-its-kind program in the industry.”

MAHLE

In addition to the four finalist trips to Las Vegas and the grand prize, thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Team RTR, Casey Currie Motorsports, Petty’s Garage, and MAHLE will be awarded throughout the program in the form of “swag bags” via random selection each month. Photo Credit: MAHLE Aftermarket Inc.

To be eligible for entry, candidates must be employed by or own a business whose primary function is automotive repair. The program is open to all residents of the 48 contiguous United States, including the District of Columbia. Registrants will be qualified to receive one entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes each time they purchase $100 worth of MAHLE-, Clevite- and Behr-branded products throughout the program, which concludes on October 2, 2020.

The lucky winner will be awarded the keys to one of these grand prize builds during a special onsite awards ceremony at the AAPEX in Las Vegas on November 3, 2020.

For more information and complete entry instructions for the “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” promotion, you can click on the MAHLE official entry website here.

Article Sources

MAHLE Aftermarket
https://www.mahle-aftermarket.com/na/en/
(248) 347-9700

More Sources

Petty's Garage
https://www.pettys-garage.com/
(877)498-3745

About the author

Kelly Getzelman

Kelly is a SoCal car enthusiast and skilled driver. His “get out and drive” obsession began after attending his first high-performance racing school while serving on active duty. Since then, he has attended numerous military and civilian driving schools across the country to help fuel that passion.
Read My Articles
 

