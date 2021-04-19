Make Your Shelby GT500 Lighter & Faster With Carbon Fiber Style

While the 760-horsepower 2020+ Shelby GT500 is an amazing machine, putting all that Predator performance to the ground involves a wide array of high-tech support systems, ranging from a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission to a MagneRide suspension. In short, the latest Shelby is no lightweight machine, tipping the scales with a base curb weight of 4,225 pounds.

Authenticity and personalization are what our Mustang Shelby GT500 customers want, and our new carbon fiber performance accessories provide an elevated track-proven look from every angle — Mark Wilson, Ford

That said, it doesn’t look a pound over 3,900 thanks to its sleek lines and optional carbon fiber upgrades. Continuing that theme, Ford Performance Parts now offers a group of carbon fiber upgrades — which debuted during the Shelby GT500 North American Track Tour stop at Texas International Speedway — designed specifically for the latest halo Shelby that will help it trim a few pounds and look great doing it.

“Authenticity and personalization are what our Mustang Shelby GT500 customers want, and our new carbon fiber performance accessories provide an elevated track-proven look from every angle,” Mark Wilson, Ford North America vehicle personalization, planning and operations manager, said. “Beyond leveraging this high-performance material to reduce weight, we track-tested and validated its durability at Ford Performance Racing School in North Carolina.”

Among those parts are a carbon fiber hood vent and rain tray kit that only weighs four pounds, a front splitter/belly pan that weighs four pounds, a front bumper insert that weight one pound, and a decklid trim panel that weighs only two pounds. In all these pieces trim nine pounds as compared with their stock equivalents, so adding them not only improves the car’s looks but enhances performance by shaving off a few pounds.