If you are a fan of the newest generation Ford Bronco then your ears should perk right up with this story. Those ears should go right through the roof when we tell you that you have the chance to own one built by the best. We first came to know Maxlider Brothers Customs when we spotted them at the 2019 Detroit Autorama. Check out the fantastic four-door Bronco creation they showed up with. Since then Maxlider Brothers has continued to dazzle the Bronco world with creations that are known for top-notch craftsmanship and crazy high quality.

The Partnership

To try and outdo themselves the Maxlider team partnered up with Tread Lightly. In accordance with the partnership, the Maxlider team has created a one-of-a-kind custom-built Ford Bronco. This special Maxlider Brothers Bronco will be auctioned off to the highest bidder by Fourbie Exchange. From there, ten percent of the purchase price will be directly donated to the important work Tread Lightly is doing.

For those that may not be aware Tread Lightly is a national nonprofit organization. They operate with the goal to keep trails open and accessible for motorized recreation and off-roading. Off Road Xtreme is deeply grateful for the efforts of Tread Lightly, but it should be noted that it goes far beyond our interest of off-road. Tread Lightly’s broader focus is to preserve the rights and recreational access for all sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts. They do this mostly through education and expansive collaborative efforts.

The funds raised through this auction will go to support continued trail restoration projects all over the country. There are a variety of resources to help educate yourself and others, so if you enjoy your freedom in the outdoors we encourage you to get involved. Volunteer opportunities are also available if you are ready to get your hands dirty. With the constant threat of trail closures at any given time, we should all be actively fighting to keep them open.

The Maxlider Brothers Bronco Auction Is Open

If you don’t have the ability to physically help then maybe you can put a bid up. The clock is ticking down to a few days left, with the auction ending on February 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Currently, at the time of publishing this article, there were less than ten bids registered and a whopping $20,000 as the highest submission. There is no reserve and it is for a good cause! The winner will get one heck of a ride. Plus the organization, and maybe even trails in your own back yard could benefit as well.

Bronco Deets

Now that we know how the partnership works let’s talk about what this bad boy has going for it. Maxlider Brothers is one of the top Ford Bronco customization shops in the U.S. As a result, they didn’t scrimp on this build. The Bronco is a 300-mile gem. Maxlider Brothers started with a 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak. It has also been equipped with the Sasquatch package as a starting point.

This means that front and rear-locking differentials are awaiting your commands. BF Goodrich 35-inch tires with 17-inch beadlock capable wheels are already in place for adventure. A 4.7 final drive ratio makes getting through the messy stuff a breeze. Even the heavy-duty Bilstein position-sensitive monotube shocks were already there to take a beating. High-clearance fender flares and the HOSS, High-performance Off-road Stability Suspension, are all ready to get after it. All those items were put in place before Maxlider Brothers even got their hands on it.

Time To Upgrade

From there the Bronco was heavily modified with a variety of top-quality upgrades. The Maxlider Brothers wanted to showcase their talents while helping a great organization like Tread Lightly. A bidder will find Bronco Raptor front and rear bumpers on the ends of the Bronco. Sharp eyes may catch the factory Bronco Raptor bull bar as well. These upgrades will help ensure that even if you run out of talent there will still be something between you and that obstacle.

Underneath a four-inch Maxlider Stage one lift sets the stance and up top a custom Maxlider roof rack ups the game. Night runs have been handled via upgraded Vision X CG2 LED cowl lighting that turns night into day. Down low Go Rhino side steps make getting in and out that much easier, and they also provide some protection for the rockers when things get rough. There is so much more to see on this one-of-a-kind ride.

The Terms

The auction began on February first at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Since this Bronco is benefiting Tread Lightly and was built by the best, you may think it has a high reserve. However, that is not the case here. This fantastic rig will be hitting the auction block without a reserve. Someone could be making out with one heck of a deal here. We love all of the work that Tread Lightly does for our hobby, so we hope that people are willing to dig deep to help keep trails open and public. Nevertheless, with no reserve and no buyer’s fee, 10% of the winning bid will be donated to benefit Tread Lightly. Those ready to throw their hats in the ring can go to the Fourbie Exchange site to place their bid.