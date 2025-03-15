Melling’s Coyote Fix: Timing Set with Water Pump

evanderespolong
By Evander Long March 15, 2025

Is it time for major engine work on your 2011-13 Ford Mustang or F-150 with the 5.0-liter Coyote? If your high-mileage Coyote is due for a timing chain replacement, you know it’s a big job.

And while you’re in there, it just makes sense to replace other worn items, like the water pump. Melling Engine Parts, a trusted name in engine components, has just released a new kit that simplifies the process: the 3-1036SWP Timing Set with Water Pump.

This isn’t just a basic timing chain kit. Melling’s new offering includes everything you need to do the job right. The kit (part number 3-1036SWP) includes four timing chains, two timing chain guides, a whopping six timing chain tensioners, a crankshaft sprocket, and a brand-new Melling MWP-523 water pump, which features four bolt hubs.

This approach ensures that all the critical components in the timing system are replaced at the same time, promoting long-term reliability. It’s important to note that this kit is specifically for 2011-13 Mustangs and the 2011-2013 F-150.

 

It does not include Variable Valve Timing (VVT) sprockets, so if those need replacing, they’ll have to be sourced separately. Always make sure to consult Melling for detailed application guides and instructions. You can contact them through their website or on their socials.

The inclusion of a Melling water pump is also an advantage. Because the timing chain powers the water pump on these engines. It’s smart to replace the pump when you do the timing chains. Replacing it at the same time prevents future headaches and potential engine damage from a failing pump.

For DIY mechanics tackling a timing chain replacement, this new timing set with water pump from Melling offers peace of mind, knowing that you’re getting high-quality, matched components from a reputable manufacturer.

It takes the guesswork out of sourcing individual parts and ensures that you have everything you need on hand to complete the job correctly. With Melling products, you can actually save time, reduce frustration, and, most importantly, help you secure the long-term health and performance of your Coyote engine.

Article Sources

Melling Engine Parts
https://www.melling.com/
(517) 787-8172

More Stories

Melling’s Coyote Fix: Timing Set with Water Pump

News

Melling’s Coyote Fix: Timing Set with Water Pump

Project SC650 Gets A Facelift With RTR And Form Lighting

Project SC650

Project SC650 Gets A Facelift With RTR And Form Lighting

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading