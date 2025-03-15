Melling’s Coyote Fix: Timing Set with Water Pump

Is it time for major engine work on your 2011-13 Ford Mustang or F-150 with the 5.0-liter Coyote? If your high-mileage Coyote is due for a timing chain replacement, you know it’s a big job.

And while you’re in there, it just makes sense to replace other worn items, like the water pump. Melling Engine Parts, a trusted name in engine components, has just released a new kit that simplifies the process: the 3-1036SWP Timing Set with Water Pump.

This isn’t just a basic timing chain kit. Melling’s new offering includes everything you need to do the job right. The kit (part number 3-1036SWP) includes four timing chains, two timing chain guides, a whopping six timing chain tensioners, a crankshaft sprocket, and a brand-new Melling MWP-523 water pump, which features four bolt hubs.

This approach ensures that all the critical components in the timing system are replaced at the same time, promoting long-term reliability. It’s important to note that this kit is specifically for 2011-13 Mustangs and the 2011-2013 F-150.

It does not include Variable Valve Timing (VVT) sprockets, so if those need replacing, they’ll have to be sourced separately. Always make sure to consult Melling for detailed application guides and instructions. You can contact them through their website or on their socials.

The inclusion of a Melling water pump is also an advantage. Because the timing chain powers the water pump on these engines. It’s smart to replace the pump when you do the timing chains. Replacing it at the same time prevents future headaches and potential engine damage from a failing pump.

For DIY mechanics tackling a timing chain replacement, this new timing set with water pump from Melling offers peace of mind, knowing that you’re getting high-quality, matched components from a reputable manufacturer.

It takes the guesswork out of sourcing individual parts and ensures that you have everything you need on hand to complete the job correctly. With Melling products, you can actually save time, reduce frustration, and, most importantly, help you secure the long-term health and performance of your Coyote engine.