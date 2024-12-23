Mercury Marauder Seeking 1,000 HP Roars To Life After Coyote Swap

A heavily modified Mercury Marauder with a 1,000-horsepower target recently completed its first test drive. Mustang Lifestyle, a YouTube channel hosted by Andrew Sheridan dedicated to automotive projects, documented this milestone.

The project involved an engine swap, replacing the original engine with a modern Coyote V8. A supercharger that once boosted the Predator 5.2-liter engine in the 2020-2o22 Shelby GT500 now sits atop the engine, increasing power output. As Sheridan stated at the beginning of the video, “I want to get something accomplished today. I want to drive this thing out of here.”

The modifications continued with its 10-speed transmission, managing the increased power. An upgraded cooling systems address the heat generated by the powerful engine. These systems include a transmission cooler, an intercooler, and a power steering cooler. The team also fabricated custom parts to integrate the new components. The video captured the initial attempts to move the car under its own power. Sheridan declared, “It does move and shift gears,” marking a key moment.

The team encountered several challenges during this process. A transmission converter noise presented an early concern. A rubber piece lodged in the converter, causing smoke and requiring a quick inspection.

As Sheridan exclaimed, “I think the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen just happened.” The project also dealt with an exhaust leak as well as various smaller wiring and plumbing issues. Despite these setbacks, the Mercury Marauder still achieved some great milestones.

The car successfully moved under its own power for the first time. The transmission shifted through its gears. The cooling systems operated as expected. The front end of the car, including the bumper, grille, and headlights, underwent reassembly.

The car’s air suspension also functioned properly. The project continues with several remaining tasks. The team plans to address the exhaust leak and complete the exhaust system. As Sheridan noted the temporary fix they used was “working pretty good with the vice grip right now.”

They will also work to get the radiator fan and stock gauges working. The installation of air conditioning is also on the agenda. The car will receive thorough detailing, including a wash, clay bar treatment, and buffing. It looks like it will be a fun project when completed.

What’s the first thing you would do with a Predator-blown, Coyote-swapped Marauder?