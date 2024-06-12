Meziere Remote Water Pumps Solve Cooling System Issues

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 12, 2024

There are situations where an engine-mounted water pump just won’t work. A remote water pump can alleviate this issue, and provide you with more mounting options for your cooling system. Meziere Enterprises offers a variety of remote water pumps that can be used in almost any cooling system.

For a drag racing application, a remote pump that attaches to the radiator is popular. These pumps can be mounted to the bottom of a radiator where a hose typically is attached. The pumps are very robust and flow 55 GPM of fluid, more than enough to keep your race car running at the correct temperature. Meziere’s has options for both dual and single out pumps. The pumps can be ordered with 12AN, 16AN, 20AN, 1¼”, 1½” or 1¾” slip hose inlet fittings.

Each pump features a large diameter stainless steel main shaft and high-performance ceramic seal. Meziere claims the pumps have a 3,000+ hour life expectancy before they need maintenance. The pumps are heavy-duty, but they weigh in at just 5.9 pounds. If your vehicle is driven on the street don’t worry, a Meziere radiator-mounted water pump will work for you too. The pumps aren’t an eyesore either, Meziere makes sure each one has a show-quality finish.

If you’re looking for a remote water pump for your build that can be mounted to a radiator you’ll want to check out these units from Meziere. You can learn more about the different pumps available right here on Meziere’s website.

Article Sources

Meziere Enterprises
https://www.meziere.com
(800) 208-1755
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Toolbox Essentials: Flo Supply Double-Head AN Wrench Set

New Products

Toolbox Essentials: Flo Supply Double-Head AN Wrench Set

Meziere Remote Water Pumps Solve Cooling System Issues

News

Meziere Remote Water Pumps Solve Cooling System Issues

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading