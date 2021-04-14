Mickey Thompson Releases All-New ET Street Front Drag Radial Tires

By Andrew Wolf April 14, 2021

Complimenting its popular lineup of DOT-approved ET Street R and S/S drag radial rear tires, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has announced the launch of its all-new ET Street fronts. These new “skinny” style tires sport a radial construction and the lower rolling resistance typical of M/T others radial tires, and are geared to racers and hot rodders alike.

“ET Street Front tires are DOT-approved and street-legal,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “These tires are a perfect match for our ET Street drag radial lines and are available in popular sizes for early and late model muscle cars.”

ET Street fronts are available in narrow sizes to fit everything from late- and early-model muscle cars to street rods and all points between. These include:

  • 26X6.00R15LT (Part #3850)
  • 26X6.00R17LT (Part #3870)
  • 27X6.00R15LT (Part #3851)
  • 27X6.00R17LT (Part #3871)
  • 28X6.00R18LT (Part #3880)

If you’re in the market for a complete set, look no further than the aforementioned ET Street R and ET Street S/S.

The ET Street R utilizes the R2 compound — the same compound used on the world’s quickest and fastest drag radial race tires — for superior traction, with minimal tread void to maximize tread contact with the surface. Sizes cover everything from 23×8.5 to 31×16 in 15- and 18-inch wheel diameters.

The ET Street S/S, likewise, features the R2 compound and a tread pattern designed to improve hydroplane resistance on the road. These come in 15- to 20-inch fitments. Both tires feature a tubeless construction.

More Sources

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
https://www.mickeythompsontires.com
(330) 928-9092

