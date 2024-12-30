Modded Bronco Wildtrack Nearly Doubles Its Factory Output

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 30, 2024

A modified 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak, owned by Matt and tuned by ZFG Racing, achieved impressive dyno results. The Bronco, equipped with a 2.7-liter engine, produced 501 rear-wheel horsepower and 594 lb-ft of torque. This substantial power increase comes from several key modifications. The video of the Bronco’s dyno run is available on ZFG Racing’s channel. This video showcases the vehicle’s capabilities after the upgrades.

501 hp bronco

Before the enhancements, the Bronco generated 404-rear-wheel horsepower on E85 fuel. Seeking more power, Matt opted for performance upgrades. These upgrades include CR Performance Engineering stage 3 turbos and a port fuel injector upgrade. The result of these changes was a gain of 97 rear-wheel horsepower. The dyno graph shows the Bronco reached peak power at 5,154 rpm and peak torque at 3,409 rpm.

According to the graph, the modifications delivered a 223 rear-wheel horsepower gain over the stock configuration. The substantial increase in power and torque demonstrates the effectiveness of the chosen modifications.

501 hp bronco

Other modifications contribute to the Bronco’s performance beyond the turbos and fuel system. The vehicle uses a ZFGR E85 custom tune with HP Tuners software. Air intake and cooling improvements include Mishimoto charge pipes, an intercooler, and a cold air intake.

CVF downpipes and an MBRP 3-inch cat-back system improve exhaust flow. A GPE-ported intake and throttle body further enhance airflow. The Bronco also features a 10R60 transmission with GPZ clutches for improved power handling.

The Bronco also has the Sasquatch package, which includes 35-inch tires. This package enhances the Bronco’s off-road capabilities and gives it a more aggressive stance. ZFG Racing noted the turbine size as a current performance limitation.

Dyno result of 501 hp bronco

The shop plans on testing Stage 4 turbos in the future. The current Stage 3 setup provides excellent performance for daily driving. The minimal spool time makes the power accessible without sacrificing driveability.

The video above documents the Bronco’s impressive performance on the dyno. It shows the impact of these modifications. The results demonstrate the potential of the 2.7-liter Bronco engine with proper tuning and aftermarket parts. Therefore, combining these parts may impact overall vehicle performance.

More Sources

MBRP
https://mbrp.com
(888) 636-7223
Mishimoto
https://www.mishimoto.com
(877) 466-4744
HP Tuners
https://www.hptuners.com
(661) 644-4624

