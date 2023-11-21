Moser Engineering Unveils New 9-Inch Heavy Duty Hybrid Rearend

Revving up for the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in just a few weeks, Moser Engineering proudly announces the release of the Moser 9-inch Heavy Duty Hybrid (HDH) rearend housing – an exciting new product in its expansive lineup. Having kicked production into full gear earlier this summer, the Moser 9-inch HDH has prompted an upswing in production at Moser Engineering’s Portland, Indiana, facility to meet the demand.

Distinguished by its signature gear relief on the back of the differential housing, the Moser Engineering 9-inch HD Hybrid goes beyond its easily recognized aesthetics. It embodies the culmination of the company’s engineering prowess, providing a Made in the USA housing that can handle the increased power unleashed by today’s easily accessible bolt-on horsepower options.

Produced in the heart of Portland, Indiana, each Moser 9-inch HDH rearend housing undergoes a meticulous manufacturing process. Beginning with laser-cut American steel, the pieces are robot-welded ensuring precise dimensions in each housing. It then gets 3-inch-by-1/4-inch wall seamless DOM USA steel tubing that is also robot-welded, resulting in accuracy in every unit.

What sets the Moser 9-inch HD Hybrid apart is not only its top-notch design but also its affordability. By championing domestic materials and manufacturing processes, Moser Engineering eliminates the extra costs and delays associated with importing, making it a cost-effective alternative to standard stamped heavy-duty housings.

The Moser 9-inch HDH is currently available for a number of popular OEM applications in both stock and custom widths, and new applications will be added regularly moving forward. The Moser 9-inch HD Hybrid reflects Moser Engineering’s commitment to prompt service, with each unit made to order and offering the same two-business-day turnaround Moser Engineering is recognized for.

The Moser 9-inch HD Hybrid isn't just a housing; it's a driving force, and here's why: Crafted in the USA: Proudly manufactured in Portland, Indiana, the Moser 9-inch HD Hybrid embodies Moser Engineering’s dedication to domestic production.

