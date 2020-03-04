Mount Up: Motor Mount Upgrades Explained By Team Z Motorsports

By Brian Wagner March 04, 2020

The application of horsepower in a high-performance setting is a violent process that will find any weak point in a vehicle and break it. Engines create dynamic movement as they operate and that increases as the horsepower output grows. One of the things that’s affected by this movement are motor mounts, so you need to ensure what you’re using is able to handle the amount of power your engine generates. OEM motor mounts aren’t designed to take the punishment drag racers will dish out as they upgrade an engine, so they should be changed to match the horsepower output of an engine. Thankfully, Team Z Motorsports has solutions to help racers keep their engine locked into position and transferring power to the rear tires without any issues, and in this video, Team Z’s Dave Zimmerman breaks down the horsepower levels at which you should consider upgrading motor mounts.

Poly-style motor mounts are a popular upgrade since they provide more solid footing than the OEM bushings, however, they start to reach their effective limit around 400 horsepower, according to Zimmerman. The next step, if you’re making more than 400 horsepower, would be a solid motor mount. These bolt the engine directly to the chassis and can handle upwards of 800 horsepower. Now, when you start to exceed 800 horsepower, especially with a power-adder application, Zimmerman recommends going to a motor plate set up. The motor plate will keep the engine in place and is designed to handle engines capable of generating over 1,000 horsepower with ease.

Make sure you check out the Team Z Motorsports website right here to learn about motor mounts.

Article Sources

Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading