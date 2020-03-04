Mount Up: Motor Mount Upgrades Explained By Team Z Motorsports

The application of horsepower in a high-performance setting is a violent process that will find any weak point in a vehicle and break it. Engines create dynamic movement as they operate and that increases as the horsepower output grows. One of the things that’s affected by this movement are motor mounts, so you need to ensure what you’re using is able to handle the amount of power your engine generates. OEM motor mounts aren’t designed to take the punishment drag racers will dish out as they upgrade an engine, so they should be changed to match the horsepower output of an engine. Thankfully, Team Z Motorsports has solutions to help racers keep their engine locked into position and transferring power to the rear tires without any issues, and in this video, Team Z’s Dave Zimmerman breaks down the horsepower levels at which you should consider upgrading motor mounts.

Poly-style motor mounts are a popular upgrade since they provide more solid footing than the OEM bushings, however, they start to reach their effective limit around 400 horsepower, according to Zimmerman. The next step, if you’re making more than 400 horsepower, would be a solid motor mount. These bolt the engine directly to the chassis and can handle upwards of 800 horsepower. Now, when you start to exceed 800 horsepower, especially with a power-adder application, Zimmerman recommends going to a motor plate set up. The motor plate will keep the engine in place and is designed to handle engines capable of generating over 1,000 horsepower with ease.

