Murder Nova joins Ford Gang With 2020 Ford F-150

Shawn Ellington aka Murder Nova is known for being one of the original cast members on Street Outlaws. While the show broadcasted no-prep racing at its finest into the homes of millions of Americans, there was little relatability towards these high horsepower purpose-built machines and what most enthusiasts could fathom to build, or afford. Lately though, we’ve seen a shift of these drivers wanting to build something more practical for the street, or have the ability to compete in more classes. The latest to join the Blue Oval brigade is Murder Nova with his 2020 Ford F-150 build.

Shawn is used to fighting to get traction on no-prep surfaces, but after witnessing the trucks from Midnight Performance stick on almost any pavement, he got hooked on the idea of a 4WD Coyote-powered F-150. This started the build on his 2020 Ford F-150 with suspension from VAS Suspension and Fabrication, including their 3/5 Performance Suspension Package and Anti-roll bar and shock relocation kit. After the suspension was finished, the crew went to work on color matched pieces to give the white F-150 a Storm Trooper appearance. An STX grille took center stage and to provide driver comfort the seat was lowered.

So, what’s next for the F-150 now that suspension and aesthetics have been taken care of? Well, a secondary drivetrain including a transfer case, has been located with only 18,000 miles on it. Texas Speed and Performance will be taking care of the engine build, while the transmission is shipped off to Real Street in Florida for a full 10R80 build. A set of Bogart wheels will adorn the street rocket, as a supercharger jumps into the engine bay. Seeing as how Whipple has had a successful run in the Coyote truck world, its likely that this one might be getting a Gen 5 3.0 or 3.8-liter too. Either way, since a Coyote swap was already in the works, the takeoffs from this truck will live on in a future build at 187 customs.

As Shawn and his team continue to produce both unique and insanely fast rides, it’s good to see them supporting the grass roots street builds. We look forward to catching this truck and the future Coyote builds soon.