Mustang California Special Debuts In Europe As A Dressed-Up Droptop

They say the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, and that might be said for the envy on both sides of the pond. For years, Europeans pined for the Mustang, while Americans lusted after those forbidden hot hatches. In 2015 Ford transformed the Mustang into a world car. That said, not every model was offered across the pond, including the California Special model.

The California Special is a huge part of the Mustang’s legacy in America and it symbolizes so much of what Mustang stands for…” — Matthias Tonn, Ford

Now the Blue Oval expands its pony car lineup by bringing a bit of Golden State sunshine to the European market with the debut of the California Special, which is only available in convertible form.

“The California Special is a huge part of the Mustang’s legacy in America and it symbolizes so much of what Mustang stands for: The joy of driving and the freedom of the open road…” said Matthias Tonn, Mustang chief program engineer, Ford of Europe.

Recalling the OG 1968 Cal Special, this modern interpretation features unique styling touches, including badging, 19-inch wheels, and color-shifting California Special decals, featuring a “California Special” script that becomes more visible as it is exposed to light.

This special edition backs up that style with V8 performance that is a bit tamer than its stateside cousin. This Coyote 5.0-liter delivering 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque sits under a strut-tower brace fitted with a California Special badge.

“Those ideals resonate just as strongly with driving enthusiasts in Europe, so it’s about time customers here got to experience the unique California Special blend of style, performance, and driving fun,” Tonn added.