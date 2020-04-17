Mustang Celebrates 56th Birthday with New World Title

Today, April 17, 2020, marks the Ford Mustang’s 56th birthday. On this day 56 years ago, the world was introduced to the first ever Ford Mustang at New York World’s Fair in Flushing, New York, and it has been an American icon ever since.

It would be an incredible accomplishment for any automotive manufacturer to create a car so beloved by the world that manufacturing could carry on for 56 consecutive years, but on this special anniversary, Ford has yet another thing to be proud of. The Mustang has officially earned the World’s Best-Selling Sports Car title for 2019 production, and is America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years. It has also held the World’s Best-Selling Sports Coupe title for five consecutive years.

“We’re proud of our growing [the] Mustang stable and performance variants,” said Jim Farley, chief operating officer, Ford Motor Company. “From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiasts are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs. We are honored to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”

The Lineup

You must be a Ford enthusiast because you’re here reading this story, but you might not realize just how many Mustang variants are currently on the market. There are 12 total. Along with the base Mustang EcoBoost and GT models, there are two Performance Pack options for each powertrain. There are also special editions including the Bullitt, Shelby GT350 and available Handling Pack, GT350R, and GT500 with Handling and Carbon Fiber Track Pack options. It goes without saying that there is a Mustang for just about every driver.

The Numbers

In 2019, the Mustang sold 102,090 units. During this period, sales in Germany increased by a whopping 33 percent, while sales in Poland rose by nearly 50 percent, and sales in France nearly doubled. In total, since sixth-generation Mustang global exports began in 2015, through December of 2019, Ford sold 633,000 Mustangs in 146 countries, with 102,090 of them sold in 2019 alone — truly an incredible feat for Ford.

With no end to the success of the Mustang in sight, we can’t wait to see what the next few years bring in terms of new Mustang variations. Happy Mustang Day!