Mustang Mach-E Features BorgWarner Integrated Drive Module

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff August 15, 2020

The Mustang Mach-E is forcing us (like it or not) to a side of performance many of us have never experienced. Because the majority of those reading are probably more used to the typical Ford V8 engines found in Mustangs, F-Series trucks, and other Ford vehicles, the Mach-E’s electric powertrain can seem strange and alien-like. However, seeing as Ford has branded the controversial SUV a Mustang, we’re definitely on board to become more familiar with its inner workings. Last week, BorgWarner announced that it is building what’s called an Integrated Drive Module (iDM) for the Mach-E, complete with a thermal management system (liquid cooling) and gearbox with motor and power electronics from outside suppliers.

“Our knowledge of system integration, paired with our gearing proficiency, allows us to design iDMs that are easy to assemble and operate as quietly as possible, which is even more important in electrified vehicles,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “Like the Mustang Mach-E, our iDMs are made to excite drivers craving an eco-friendly, thrilling ride, and we’re excited to once again partner with Ford, this time to deliver a high-quality, clean and efficient propulsion solution to the high-performance electrification market.”

BorgWarner is no stranger to the electric vehicle market, and has been operating within it for several years. However, the Mach-E’s iDM is unlike its other eGearDrive units. This specific unit is co-axial for a more compact construction, and instead of utilizing the typical parallel axis gearing, BorgWarner equipped it with a concentric design with outputs on the same axis as the electric motor. The included electric gearbox allows for a more efficient and smooth ride capable of handling 4,278 Newton meters (Nm) of axle torque, as well as input speeds up to 13,800 rpm. For reference, one Nm is equal to about .074 lb-ft of torque.

BorgWarner also designed and included an integrated park module, as well as an efficient cooling and lubrication solution, providing thermal management to the entire iDM system. The company also states that beyond its “versatile architecture, the iDM delivers a high level of integration, impressive system efficiency and optimal noise, vibration and harshness characteristics.”

The iDM was designed with both the Mach-E’s rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations in mind. In all-wheel-drive GT applications, BorgWarner is supplying the secondary drive unit in order to power the front wheels as well.

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E is expected to hit dealership floors later this year.

Article Sources

Borg Warner Engine Group
https://www.borgwarner.com/home
(704) 593-1618

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

