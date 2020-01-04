Mustang Mach-E: Who Ordered What Options

It’s been just a month and a half since the Mustang Mach-E made its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The reception of the SUV has been mixed, with many enthusiasts open to the idea of the electric performance SUV, and an equal number of purists furious about the new vehicle’s name.

However, soon after reservations were made available for the first edition of the Mustang Mach-E, the limit was reached for the First Edition package. Luckily, for those still considering pre-ordering, the Premium edition and GT are still available. Now, we have some fun fast facts on the pre-ordered Mach-Es, and what options and color the future owners chose for their new Mustangs!

The Mach-E will be made available in three colors: Carbonized Gray, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red. These colors have been listed in order of the popularity during ordering, with 38% choosing Carbonized Gray, 35% choosing Grabber Blue, and 27% choosing Rapid Red.

The Mustang Mach-E has an optional Extended Range Battery available, and over 80% of customers who reserved one checked that box. Also, 55% of them opted for all-wheel drive over its two-wheel drive counterpart.

The Mach-E GT model was chosen by nearly 30% of those who took advantage of the reservation bank, and more than a quarter of all who made a reservation call California home.

We don’t know about you, but we’re excited to see these things hit the streets. It sounds like we won’t have to spend much time keeping an eye out for them in California!