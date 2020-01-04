Mustang Mach-E: Who Ordered What Options

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff January 04, 2020

It’s been just a month and a half since the Mustang Mach-E made its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The reception of the SUV has been mixed, with many enthusiasts open to the idea of the electric performance SUV, and an equal number of purists furious about the new vehicle’s name.

However, soon after reservations were made available for the first edition of the Mustang Mach-E, the limit was reached for the First Edition package. Luckily, for those still considering pre-ordering, the Premium edition and GT are still available. Now, we have some fun fast facts on the pre-ordered Mach-Es, and what options and color the future owners chose for their new Mustangs!

2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition in Rapid Red

The Mach-E will be made available in three colors: Carbonized Gray, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red. These colors have been listed in order of the popularity during ordering, with 38% choosing Carbonized Gray, 35% choosing Grabber Blue, and 27% choosing Rapid Red.

The Mustang Mach-E has an optional Extended Range Battery available, and over 80% of customers who reserved one checked that box. Also, 55% of them opted for all-wheel drive over its two-wheel drive counterpart.

2021 Mustang Mach-E GT in Grabber Blue Metallic.

The Mach-E GT model was chosen by nearly 30% of those who took advantage of the reservation bank, and more than a quarter of all who made a reservation call California home.

We don’t know about you, but we’re excited to see these things hit the streets. It sounds like we won’t have to spend much time keeping an eye out for them in California!

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

