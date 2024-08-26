Mustang Week 2024 Preview: Get Your Pre-Orders for Fuel in Now

Every year one of the top questions on the Friends of Mustang Week Facebook Group is: where can I buy race fuel or E85? BOOSTane is happy to provide a solution for Mustang Week 2024 attendees, offering its famous octane booster and race fuels. And because they are bringing it to the event, it allows you to save money on shipping.

BOOSTane Premium octane booster as well as the Professional version, which is what we use in Project Magneto, will be on hand at Mustang Week 2024. Premium will increase octane up to 100, while the more potent Professional version takes your pump gas up to 116 octane. For streetcars, this is one of the most convenient options as you can easily store a six-pack (or more) of 32oz cans in your garage, and add to the tank every time you fill up at your local pump. Since pump gas quality can be a crapshoot, it has saved our bacon on more than one occasion. Whether you are tuning for higher octane, using it as added insurance, or to make up for a lack of good, premium gas – it is a viable and convenient option.

If you aren’t familiar with BOOSTane’s race fuel lineup, here’s a quick breakdown:

E85 Race Fuel – unlike pump E85, this ethanol based fuel is the same every time and the gasoline it is mixed with is premium, high octane race fuel – not 87 octane pump gas – so it winds up being 100-octane with a 9.89:1 stoich point.

Demon 170 Blend E85 Race Fuel – just like the standard E85 Race Fuel, but with a 14.67:1 stoich point to work with the factory Demon 170 tune.

109 Unleaded Race Fuel – like the ethanol based fuels, this is also friendly to cats and O2 sensors, however it is oxygenated and 107 octane with a stoich point of 13.57:1.

110 Leaded Race Fuel – more ideal for full-on race cars and carbureted builds, this is a more traditional 110.5 octane, non-oxygenated fuel with 14.95:1 stoich point.

116 Leaded Race Fuel – this popular formula is great for big boost and nitrous shots, 117 octane with a 14.99:1 stoich point.

BOOSTane sells race fuel in 5 gallon pails (in various quantities) and 55 gallon drums. Pre-order at this link by Wednesday (August 28th) and make sure you get some. If you still aren’t sold or have questions, the Mustang Week 2024 is a great time to speak directly with the engineers about the product.

In addition to a massive supply of product, BOOSTane’s booth will also feature two Mustangs recently featured on this very website: BOOSTang (Ian Lehn’s personal ‘69 that took on his father’s Ferrari at the Battle of Big Bend) and Project Magneto (our VMP-supercharged 2018 GT). Both cars use BOOSTane religiously to boost the Blueprint 347ci small-block Ford and blown Coyote respectively.

Also of note, BOOSTane will be partnering with COBB Tuning to give away a COBB Accessport and 6-month supply of BOOSTane Professional to the “Cruisin’ Mustang Week” Race Challenge at Player 1 Up on Wednesday of Mustang Week 2024. The fastest time on the Cruisin’ USA arcade game wins! Don’t miss out!