Introducing Mustang Week Texas Drag Day Event with HP Tuners

Mustang Week fans, mark your calendars! Mustang Week Texas Drag Day is set to deliver an adrenaline-fueled experience like none other on April 25, 2025, at Houston Motorsports Park. They recently announced that HP Tuners has signed on as a title sponsor of the event. With their support and a Famous Drag Racing Champion like Mike Murillo there to teach y’all the ropes… this is an event you CAN’T miss!

This all-Ford drag racing day invites Mustang owners and enthusiasts to put their cars to the test on the quarter-mile drag strip of Houston Motorsports Park. Whether you’re an experienced racer chasing personal bests, a newcomer eager to learn, or a spectator looking for some high-octane entertainment, there’s something for everyone at Mustang Week Texas Drag Day.

What to Expect on Drag Day

The event features multiple drag racing classes that will fit ANY Mustang that shows up to party.

True Street Class – A 30-mile street cruise followed by three consecutive drag passes using a .400 Pro Tree format.

Open Test & Tune – Unlimited track time for drivers looking to fine-tune their setups and improve their times.

Grudge Racing – Line up against friends or rivals in heads-up matchups and settle it on the track.

Drag Racing Clinic – Led by 16x World Champion Mike Murillo , this hands-on training session covers burnout techniques, staging, reaction time strategies, and more .

Quickest Pass Challenge – The fastest runs of the day in both Street and Race categories will earn a spot on the prestigious #MWLIST .

Mike Murillo Headlines the Drag Racing Clinic

One of the highlights of the event will be the Drag Racing Clinic, featuring none other than Mike Murillo. As a 16-time world champion, Murillo brings an unmatched level of expertise to this event, helping newcomers and seasoned racers learn and refine their drag racing skills. This 45-minute session will cover everything from staging and launch control to reaction time improvements and consistency—a must for anyone looking to sharpen their drag racing skills.

Come See the FASTEST Street Legal Car on a Radial Tire!

That’s right, Brett Lasala is bringing out Snot Rocket 3.0 to Mustang Week Texas! This Twin Turbo Coyote powered S-197 Mustang is one of (if not) the FASTEST Drag and Drive Cars in the world right now. Brett has Dominated at events like Sick Week, Mod Nationals, and many others in this car, and now you get the chance to witness it making passes at the Mustang Week Drag Day presented by HP Tuners and at the Official Mustang Week Car Show.

More Than Just Drag Racing

Beyond the drag strip, Mustang Week Texas Drag Day will feature additional motorsports action, giving fans even more reasons to attend:

Spectator Drags – A unique chance for street cars to compete in side-by-side oval track racing .

Drift Exhibitions – Watch Ben Hobson and Vaughn Gittin Jr. showcase incredible driving skill in their Mustang RTR Spec 5D drift cars .

Why You Can’t Miss This Event

With HP Tuners joining this insane event, Mustang Week Texas Drag Day promises to be bigger and better than any other Drag Day you have been to. Whether you’re there to race, learn, or just take in the action, this event is a must-attend for any Mustang enthusiast.

Make sure to be part of the excitement at Houston Motorsports Park on April 25, 2025. For event updates, registration details, and more information, visit the official Mustang Week Texas website or follow them on social media.