New BMR Control Arm Relocation Brackets for 1979-2004 Mustangs

BMR Suspension has announced a new product for 2020. BMR now offers Control Arm Relocation Brackets for all 1979-2004 Ford Mustangs.

With these brackets, you can easily correct the suspension geometry, improve drag strip traction, and improve overall handling traction during corner exit on your beloved pony.

Machined from the highest quality, laser-cut, CNC-formed 3/16″ steel plate, these brackets offer a simple bolt-on installation. They provide for three new mounting locations that enable you to correct your rear suspension’s anti-squat characteristics.

Additionally, this brand new design is capable of mounting in three different locations per side, eliminating counter-rotation and the need for welding in all but the most extreme applications.

The brackets will also dress up the look of your suspension, and are available in black hammertone or red powdercoat finishes.

Installation time is a mere 2-3 hours and only requires trim removal pliers and 3⁄4”, 18mm, and 21mm sockets or wrenches to elevate your vehicle.

BMR Suspension is the leading manufacturer of suspension, chassis, and drivetrain products for close to thirty different vehicles. The parts it manufactures offer innovative design, quality construction, and an affordable price.

They produce the parts you need, whether you are concerned with street performance, hardcore drag racing, or handling applications.

BMR Suspension products are proudly made in the USA by American workers in their manufacturing facility near Tampa, Florida. They cut, bend, notch, drill, and mill tubular components from American-made DOM and chrome-moly steel. Every product is fixture-welded to maintain consistent quality, and all parts are bead-blasted and powdercoated on their own powdercoating line. By performing all stages of production in-house, BMR can control the quality at every stage of the manufacturing process.

For more detail on this and the entire range of BMR parts, visit www.bmrsuspension.com.