New GM, Ford, And Mopar Catalogs Available From ARP

Big news from world-famous ARP Fasteners. They have brand new catalogs for popular Ford, Mopar, and GM engine applications ready in print or to download.

Back in the early 1970s, racing enthusiast, Gary Holzapfel saw that many of his friends’ broken engines were caused by fastener failure. At the time, there were no commercially available studs and bolts up to the challenge. So Holzapfel called upon his many years of fastener-making experience for a leading aerospace subcontractor and founded ARP (Automotive Racing Products).

Today, ARP’s product line contains thousands of part numbers and has expanded to include virtually every fastener found in an engine, driveline, suspension, and frame. These range from quality high-performance OEM replacement parts to exotic specialty hardware for Formula One, IndyCar, NASCAR, and NHRA drag racing and marine applications.

If you’re out on a cruise in Southern California, be sure and stop by ARP’s in-house restaurant, Hozy’s Grille. Gary and Mike Holzapfel, father and son, are the owners of ARP and Hozy’s Grill. The restaurant is named after Gary’s dad, who was a great chef. Gary is an excellent cook himself and his friends told him he should open a restaurant and share his wonderful recipes. Hozy’s Grill uses local fruit, vegetables, and USDA prime meats. It has a Best of Award of Excellence from the Wine Spectator for its superb wine list. Most of the food is homemade, including daily soups, chile verde, and desserts.

Great fasteners and great food, who’d a thunk? Go here for more information about ARP’s products.