New GM, Ford, And Mopar Catalogs Available From ARP

davidcruikshank
By Dave Cruikshank July 30, 2022

Big news from world-famous ARP Fasteners. They have brand new catalogs for popular Ford, Mopar, and GM engine applications ready in print or to download.

Back in the early 1970s, racing enthusiast, Gary Holzapfel saw that many of his friends’ broken engines were caused by fastener failure. At the time, there were no commercially available studs and bolts up to the challenge. So Holzapfel called upon his many years of fastener-making experience for a leading aerospace subcontractor and founded ARP (Automotive Racing Products).

For all you Ford/Coyote fans, ARPs full collections of fasteners and bolts for your Blue Oval mill are here for your perusal

Today, ARP’s product line contains thousands of part numbers and has expanded to include virtually every fastener found in an engine, driveline, suspension, and frame. These range from quality high-performance OEM replacement parts to exotic specialty hardware for Formula One, IndyCar, NASCAR, and NHRA drag racing and marine applications.

ARP has a full collection of HEMI goodies too. Remember, quality fasteners, studs, and bolts ensure your engine stays stout and strong under pressure.

LS swap everything! Here is the latest and greatest for GM’s LS/LT family of motors. Don’t let crappy fasteners be the Achilles heel of your build. Go with ARP!

If you’re out on a cruise in Southern California, be sure and stop by ARP’s in-house restaurant, Hozy’s Grille.  Gary and Mike Holzapfel, father and son, are the owners of ARP and Hozy’s Grill. The restaurant is named after Gary’s dad, who was a great chef. Gary is an excellent cook himself and his friends told him he should open a restaurant and share his wonderful recipes. Hozy’s Grill uses local fruit, vegetables, and USDA prime meats. It has a Best of Award of Excellence from the Wine Spectator for its superb wine list. Most of the food is homemade, including daily soups, chile verde, and desserts.

Great fasteners and great food, who’d a thunk?  Go here for more information about ARP’s products.

Article Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045
davidcruikshank

About the author

Dave Cruikshank

Dave Cruikshank is a lifelong car enthusiast and an Editor at Power Automedia. A zealous car geek since birth, he digs lead sleds, curvy fiberglass, kustoms and street rods. He currently owns a '95 Corvette, '76 Cadillac Seville, '99 LS1 Trans Am and big old Ford Van.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading