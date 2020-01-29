AMD Releases 70-71 Fairlane/Torino/Montego Trunk Lock Support

New from AMD – the Trunk Lock Support for 70-71 Fairlane, Torino, Montego, and Cyclone. These support are made to exact OEM specifications from high quality OW gauge steel. See more details below.

Official Release:

Reproduction trunk lock support for the 70-71 Ford Fairlane, 70-71 Ford Torino, 70-71 Mercury Cyclone & 70-71 Mercury Montego. Correct for all models except station wagon.

Stamped from high quality OE gauge steel on our exclusive new tool. Each piece features correct as original bends, welds, shapes and holes. Arrives EDP coated to help protect against rust and corrosion.

Replaces Ford part# D0OZ-6543235-A

This fits:

1970 – 1971 Ford Fairlane (Except Wagon)

1970 – 1971 Ford Torino (Except Wagon)

1970 – 1971 Mercury Cyclone (Except Wagon)

1970 – 1971 Mercury Montego (Except Wagon)

Features: