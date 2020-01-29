AMD Releases 70-71 Fairlane/Torino/Montego Trunk Lock Support

By Chris McWilliams January 29, 2020

New from AMD – the Trunk Lock Support for 70-71 Fairlane, Torino, Montego, and Cyclone. These support are made to exact OEM specifications from high quality OW gauge steel. See more details below.

Official Release:

Reproduction trunk lock support for the 70-71 Ford Fairlane, 70-71 Ford Torino, 70-71 Mercury Cyclone & 70-71 Mercury Montego. Correct for all models except station wagon.

Stamped from high quality OE gauge steel on our exclusive new tool. Each piece features correct as original bends, welds, shapes and holes. Arrives EDP coated to help protect against rust and corrosion.

Replaces Ford part# D0OZ-6543235-A

This fits:

  • 1970 – 1971 Ford Fairlane (Except Wagon)
  • 1970 – 1971 Ford Torino (Except Wagon)
  • 1970 – 1971 Mercury Cyclone (Except Wagon)
  • 1970 – 1971 Mercury Montego (Except Wagon)

Features:

  • Stamped from high quality OE gauge steel
  • OEM fitment with original bends, welds, shapes and holes
  • EDP coated to help protect against rust and corrosion

Article Sources

Auto Metal Direct
https://www.autometaldirect.com
(866) 591-8309

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

