ATI Billet Bellhousing Spacers Offer Perfect Converter Fit

Anyone who’s swapped transmissions or bolted up a beefier torque converter, especially behind Ford Modular or Godzilla engines, knows the headache of getting that spacing just right. Now, ATI Performance Products offers a slick solution with their new line of billet bellhousing spacers, designed to help builders nail those critical clearances.

These new spacers help when you’re trying to fit those taller aftermarket torque converters or the popular lock-up style units, which often need a bit more room than stock. ATI carves these billet bellhousing spacers from tough 6061 billet aluminum, so they’re strong and perfectly dimensioned for a precise fit.

Builders have five thicknesses to choose from — 0.5-, 0.625-, 0.875-, 1-, and 1.125-inch — letting them get the spacing exact. Each kit also comes with new, precision-ground dowel pins for proper alignment, with thicker spacers getting longer two-inch pins.

Ford Modular and Godzilla engine builders can get their specific spacer (PN 915141) for $399.59, and since they are ATI parts, builders know they’re getting a top-quality part designed to handle serious performance.

Getting the distance right between the engine, bellhousing, and torque converter is a make-or-break detail in any custom drivetrain. Too little or too much space can lead to ruined transmission pumps, converter engagement headaches, or even crankshaft thrust bearing failure.

So, if you’re working with a Ford Modular, or Godzilla engine and need to make room for a modern, taller, or lock-up style torque converter, these new billet bellhousing spacers provide a solid, accurately machined fix. Getting that spacing spot-on means less chance of expensive problems down the road and helps keep your custom setup reliable.