Auto Metal Direct Has New Ford Door Hinge Pillars

By Laura Lazar June 16, 2020

When it comes to restoring old cars everyone knows the struggle in trying to find the correct replacement parts. Body panels, trim kits, down to every year correct nut and bolt can be a headache to acquire. Luckily for us though, places like Auto Metal Direct are here to help. Auto Metal Direct is staffed with a team of knowledgeable specialists that have extensive experience when it comes to restoration projects. At AMD you can find practically every body panel and part you need, and can always expect the highest quality parts.

When doing a full restoration you want everything to be correct. Even down to the door hinges. Again, AMD to the rescue. These Door Hinge Pillars for the 66-67 Fairlane, Comet, and Cyclone are perfect replacements. They are made from high-quality OE gauge steel. They are the correct shape, size, length, and have the correct amount of holes and tabs as the originals. These hinges are a direct replacement for the original Ford part# C8OZ-6302043-B and C8OZ-6302042-B (left and right sides).

So, whether you’re in the throes of a lengthy restoration project or simply knocking out some quick rust repair, these pillar panels will be sure to do the trick.

They can be purchased by following this link.

Article Sources

Auto Metal Direct
https://www.autometaldirect.com
(866) 591-8309

About the author

Laura Lazar

An automotive, photography, history and travel nut. Hanging out coast to coast at car shows and races is her idea of a perfect life. Laura may a small problem with collecting show and project vehicles but her 1st love will always be her 64 Caddy.
Read My Articles
 

