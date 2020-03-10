AutoMeter Introduces E-POWER 800 Emergency Power/Jump Starter

By Chris McWilliams March 10, 2020

New from AutoMeter – the E-POWER 800 Emergency Power/Jump Starter. This versatile unit can jump start your car as well as charge your personal electronics. See more details below.

Official Release:

AutoMeter is pleased to introduce the E-POWER 800 Emergency Power/Jump Starter. This versatile unit can jump start your car as well as charge your personal electronics and supply an emergency LED flashlight with SOS and strobe modes.

Whether you are driving long distances or on an off road adventure, the E-POWER 800 will provide peace of mind with no requirement for jumper cables or another vehicle. On a single charge, the E-POWER 800 can jump start your vehicle up to 20 times.

The E-POWER 800 comes in a lightweight, ergonomic handheld package. This power pack also charges any device with a USB port, such as a phone, computer, or tablet. The EP-800 jump starter is perfectly suited for auto, marine, power sports, and lawn tractor applications, among others.

Features:

  • Enough power to jump start your vehicle up to 20 times
  • Ability to charge your personal electronics
  • An emergency LED flashlight with SOS and strobe modes

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

