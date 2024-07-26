8.6mm Direct Fit Ignition Wires from Blueprint Engines

BluePrint Engines has recently unveiled its latest offering – the 8.6mm Direct Fit Ignition Wires tailored for GM LS, small- and big-block Chevy, small-block Ford, and small-block Chrysler engines. These ignition wires come fully assembled, boasting a thoughtfully optimized design, double silicone jackets for enhanced durability, and a low 40 ohms resistance to ensure maximum spark delivery. With professionally crimped spark plug and distributor boot ends, the installation process is hassle-free. Additionally, these ignition wires proudly bear the “Made in the USA” label, ensuring top-notch quality and reliability.