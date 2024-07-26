8.6mm Direct Fit Ignition Wires from Blueprint Engines

scottparker
By Scott Parker July 26, 2024

BluePrint Engines has recently unveiled its latest offering – the 8.6mm Direct Fit Ignition Wires tailored for GM LS, small- and big-block Chevy, small-block Ford, and small-block Chrysler engines. These ignition wires come fully assembled, boasting a thoughtfully optimized design, double silicone jackets for enhanced durability, and a low 40 ohms resistance to ensure maximum spark delivery. With professionally crimped spark plug and distributor boot ends, the installation process is hassle-free. Additionally, these ignition wires proudly bear the “Made in the USA” label, ensuring top-notch quality and reliability.

ignition wires

Article Sources

Blueprint Engines
https://blueprintengines.com
(800) 483-4263
scottparker

About the author

Scott Parker

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
Read My Articles

