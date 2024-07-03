BMR Suspension Weld-On Anti-Roll Bar Kit for 1979-2004 Mustangs

By dragzine July 03, 2024

BMR Weld-On Anti-Roll Bar Kit for 1979-2004 Mustangs

ARB730 – $299.95

Boost your Mustang’s performance with the Anti-Roll Bar Kit from BMR Suspension. Designed specifically for 1979-2004 Mustangs, the BMR Weld-On Anti-Roll Bar Kit (ARB730) significantly cuts down on body roll and helps transfer more power to the ground during launches.

The ARB730 is built tough, using 1.25-inch heavy-duty DOM tubing combined with 0.179-inch laser-cut steel plates. With three-way adjustability, you can fine-tune your Mustang’s suspension to match your needs precisely.

Experience an enhanced sway bar rate, ranging from 1593 lbs/in to a hefty 2724 lbs/in, depending on which mounting hole you choose. The weld-on design ensures this kit is durable enough for both street performance and drag racing applications.

Choose from a red or black hammertone powder coat for a finish that looks great and lasts long. Installation takes around 2-3 hours.

Proudly designed and made in the USA!

To check out all of BMR’s high-performance suspension parts, visit www.bmrsuspension.com.

