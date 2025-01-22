DeatschWerks S197 Mustang Fuel Pump Module Supports 600 HP

evanderespolong
By Evander Long January 22, 2025

DeatschWerks, a well-regarded provider of fuel system solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product: the DW300 Pump Module. Engineered for 2005-2009 Ford Mustangs. It can support up to 600 horsepower on readily available pump gas. The DW300 allows drivers to achieve considerable performance enhancements without compromising the car’s suitability for daily use.

Central to this performance upgrade is the inclusion of the DW300 fuel pump. This high-performance pump delivers a marked increase in fuel flow compared to the standard factory module. It ensures the engine consistently receives an adequate fuel supply, even when subjected to the stresses of high-performance driving.

Independent testing demonstrates the DW300’s capacity. It is revealed that it can pump an impressive 350 liters of fuel per hour at 30 psi. This represents a substantial 75-percent increase over the factory module’s output of 200 liters per hour. Such a boost in fuel delivery translates to several tangible benefits, including sharper throttle response, increased horsepower, and the option to safely utilize higher-ethanol fuel blends such as E85.

DW300 Pump Module

Additionally, the module is compatible with various fuel types, including pump gas, race fuel, and E85. Thanks to its compatibility, drivers have greater flexibility in their fueling choices. It is also designed to be easily installed. The DW300 module arrives fully assembled and serves as a direct replacement for the factory unit.

This design simplifies the installation process, allowing for a straightforward upgrade. The module retains all the functions of the original equipment module. As a result, it guarantees Mustang owners simple integration with the vehicle’s existing fuel system and electronic components. Furthermore, engineers designed the DW300 to withstand pressures of up to 110 psi, a clear indication of its robust construction and ability to handle the demands of high-performance driving environments.

The DeatschWerks DW300 Performance Pump Module is currently available. By prioritizing increased fuel delivery, straightforward installation, and compatibility with a wide range of fuels, it offers a compelling upgrade for owners of 2005-2009 Mustangs who wish to enhance their driving experience. Whether the goal is to achieve dominance on the drag strip or simply enjoy a more powerful car for daily driving, the DW300 provides a solid fuel system foundation for achieving those aspirations.

Article Sources

DeatschWerks
https://www.deatschwerks.com
(405) 217-0701

More Stories

DeatschWerks S197 Mustang Fuel Pump Module Supports 600 HP

New Products

DeatschWerks S197 Mustang Fuel Pump Module Supports 600 HP

Seeing Red: Paul Svinicki’s Stunning, Rare 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R

Car Features

Seeing Red: Paul Svinicki’s Stunning, Rare 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading