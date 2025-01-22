DeatschWerks S197 Mustang Fuel Pump Module Supports 600 HP

DeatschWerks, a well-regarded provider of fuel system solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product: the DW300 Pump Module. Engineered for 2005-2009 Ford Mustangs. It can support up to 600 horsepower on readily available pump gas. The DW300 allows drivers to achieve considerable performance enhancements without compromising the car’s suitability for daily use.

Central to this performance upgrade is the inclusion of the DW300 fuel pump. This high-performance pump delivers a marked increase in fuel flow compared to the standard factory module. It ensures the engine consistently receives an adequate fuel supply, even when subjected to the stresses of high-performance driving.

Independent testing demonstrates the DW300’s capacity. It is revealed that it can pump an impressive 350 liters of fuel per hour at 30 psi. This represents a substantial 75-percent increase over the factory module’s output of 200 liters per hour. Such a boost in fuel delivery translates to several tangible benefits, including sharper throttle response, increased horsepower, and the option to safely utilize higher-ethanol fuel blends such as E85.

Additionally, the module is compatible with various fuel types, including pump gas, race fuel, and E85. Thanks to its compatibility, drivers have greater flexibility in their fueling choices. It is also designed to be easily installed. The DW300 module arrives fully assembled and serves as a direct replacement for the factory unit.

This design simplifies the installation process, allowing for a straightforward upgrade. The module retains all the functions of the original equipment module. As a result, it guarantees Mustang owners simple integration with the vehicle’s existing fuel system and electronic components. Furthermore, engineers designed the DW300 to withstand pressures of up to 110 psi, a clear indication of its robust construction and ability to handle the demands of high-performance driving environments.

The DeatschWerks DW300 Performance Pump Module is currently available. By prioritizing increased fuel delivery, straightforward installation, and compatibility with a wide range of fuels, it offers a compelling upgrade for owners of 2005-2009 Mustangs who wish to enhance their driving experience. Whether the goal is to achieve dominance on the drag strip or simply enjoy a more powerful car for daily driving, the DW300 provides a solid fuel system foundation for achieving those aspirations.