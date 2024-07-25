Fox Body Mustang IRS System from Ridetech

By drageditor July 24, 2024

Ridetech has recently unveiled its bolt-in IRS (independent rear suspension) system for Fox Body Mustangs, offering a superior alternative to traditional rear suspensions. This Fox Body IRS system is specifically designed for 1979-1993 Mustangs, leveraging 2015-2024 Mustang driveline components to deliver high-strength, OE reliability, and modern performance.

The kit features tubular upper and lower A-arm construction to maintain strength while reducing weight. Ridetech’s in-house designed hub spindles with a durable black e-coat finish are included, along with hubs for the bolt-on installation of OEM or SN95 brake packages.

Fox body IRS  

Additionally, the Fox Body IRS system can be paired with Ridetech’s recently released SLA front suspension assembly for an unmatched combination that dramatically enhances both front and rear-end performance.

Key features of the Fox Body IRS system include a bolt-in design that requires minimal trimming and can be installed over a weekend with some friends, as well as lowering the rear ride height of the vehicle by approximately 2 inches without adverse geometry effects. The system retains the factory track width and is compatible with mini-tubs to accommodate wider wheel and tire sets.

Other features include a reduced roll center, 50% anti-squat for improved traction, zero bump-steer, and compatibility with Ridetech coil-overs or Shockwave air suspension. The system also boasts a durable powder coat finish and offers premium ride quality over OEM suspension while adding sports car handling.

The Fox Body IRS system allows for a camber gain of approximately 1 degree per inch and uses Moog Mustang rear hubs for maximum strength and consistent braking. It accepts either 2015+ Mustang or SN95 brakes and works with 99-04 Cobra cat-back exhausts, to make life easier. Ridetech even says it reduces unsprung weight over the stock solid axle setup.

 

