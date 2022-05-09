Gear Up With Silver Sport Transmissions Shifter Kit & TREMEC TKX

Since 1964, Tremec has been crafting some of the nicest transmission upgrade solutions imaginable. While OEM products still make for a massive portion of the brand’s annual sales, the aftermarket side continues to be where Tremec’s creativity resides. Shifting things into high gear as well, is none other than gearbox solutions specialist, Silver Sport Transmissions. The Tennessee-based brand has come out with some clever conversion kits over the years, with Tremec’s TKX 5-Speed being the latest focus. As a certified Tremec elite distributor, Silver Sport Transmissions (SST) is here to hook you up with one of these ultra compact 5-speed manual transmissions, and then make it perform even better.

Silver Sport Transmissions starts by streamlining each Tremec TKX 5-Speed case and tailhousing via a CNC machining process. Fitment issues also are fixed thanks to SST’s PerfectFit shifter location kit, as the brand’s STX Shifter offering far snappier throws.

Since the TKX is most common complaint is a lack of shifter positioning options, SST has crafted a PerfectFit shifter location kit that relocates the box to exactly where you want it. Each kit comes with everything required to make the conversion happen, with details on what comes in each PerfectFit kit listed below…

STX Short Throw Shifter

True, an internal offset which maintains correct shift geometry. This reduces shifter travel and prevents dirt from entering the shifter mechanism

Shifter stub has the factory-correct angle

Complete PerfectFit Transmission kits with all the accessories you need to convert a 3 or 4-speed manual or automatic to the TREMEC TKX 5-Speed

Longest warranty available at 36 months

While SST’s dedication to offering the most complete transmission conversion kits on the market is commendable, Tremec’s TKX deserves its own round of accolades.

This petite, yet potent, five-speed transmission is one hell of a smooth-shifting high-RPM rock star, thanks in part to the use of multi-cone synchronizers and hybrid synchronizer rings. This greatly reduces NVH, as the gearing layout is intended to absorb high-stress courtesy of a a ribbed, super strong 3-piece aluminum housing. Tremec further enhanced durability by installing oversized gear widths, popping gaskets into every flange, and utilizing caged needle bearings in all gear positions.

The TKX ‘s rounded case offers ideal fitment for those fretting over their build’s tight transmission tunnel, greatly reducing the need to cut or fabricate. A few other perks of getting a TKX 5-Speed from Silver Sport Transmissions include: