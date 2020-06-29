Get A Better Fuel-Pressure Regulator From Fuel Injection Technology

By Randy Bolig June 29, 2020

In the world of electronic fuel injection (EFI), Fuel Injection Technology (FiTech) has become known as a premier supplier of all things an enthusiast will need. If you’re looking for a complete EFI set up or just a pump or fuel system, you’ll find what you need.

In a continuing effort to offer the best products to serve customer needs, FiTech EFI is pleased to expand upon its fuel system control components with the new Go-Fuel Regulators. The regulators come in both a single-outlet model and one with dual outlets allow the end-user the ability to precisely set the fuel pressure of your EFI system to achieve the best performance.

The regulators are built using billet aluminum and feature -6 ORB ports. They are also equipped with a vacuum port for use with boosted applications. Both models can be adjusted from 30 – 70 psi and the single-output unit can support up to 1,000 horsepower (gas engines) while the dual-output will support 1,600 horsepower.

The Regulators are constructed using a durable Viton diaphragm, making them compatible with all gasoline blends including E85. A vibration-resistant liquid-filled gauge and versatile mounting bracket are supplied, as are AN fittings to complete your installation.

If you’re looking for your next regulator — or any EFI component — now is the time to check out Fuel Injection Technology.

Go-Fuel Single-Output Regulators, PN 54001 (supplied with -6 fittings)

Go-Fuel Dual-Output Regulator, PN 54002 (supplied with -6 and -8 fittings and two plugs)

More Sources

Fuel Injection Technology
https://fitechefi.com
(951) 340-2624

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Get A FiTech EFI Master Kit And Save Some Cash

Project Evil Part IV: Making Boost And Getting Fuel Into The SBF

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading