Get A Better Fuel-Pressure Regulator From Fuel Injection Technology

In the world of electronic fuel injection (EFI), Fuel Injection Technology (FiTech) has become known as a premier supplier of all things an enthusiast will need. If you’re looking for a complete EFI set up or just a pump or fuel system, you’ll find what you need.

In a continuing effort to offer the best products to serve customer needs, FiTech EFI is pleased to expand upon its fuel system control components with the new Go-Fuel Regulators. The regulators come in both a single-outlet model and one with dual outlets allow the end-user the ability to precisely set the fuel pressure of your EFI system to achieve the best performance.

The regulators are built using billet aluminum and feature -6 ORB ports. They are also equipped with a vacuum port for use with boosted applications. Both models can be adjusted from 30 – 70 psi and the single-output unit can support up to 1,000 horsepower (gas engines) while the dual-output will support 1,600 horsepower.

The Regulators are constructed using a durable Viton diaphragm, making them compatible with all gasoline blends including E85. A vibration-resistant liquid-filled gauge and versatile mounting bracket are supplied, as are AN fittings to complete your installation.

If you’re looking for your next regulator — or any EFI component — now is the time to check out Fuel Injection Technology.

Go-Fuel Single-Output Regulators, PN 54001 (supplied with -6 fittings)

Go-Fuel Dual-Output Regulator, PN 54002 (supplied with -6 and -8 fittings and two plugs)