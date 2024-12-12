Late Model Engines Ford Godzilla VVT Delete Front Cover Swap Kit

A Texas company called Late Model Engines offers a kit designed to simplify the installation of the mighty Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla engine into various types of vehicles. This product addresses some common issues that Mustang enthusiasts usually experience during engine swaps, in this case, oil system compatibility and variable valve timing.

The Godzilla engine garnered great popularity for its muscular performance. However, its factory setup, which includes a jackshaft to drive the oil pump, can make life difficult when trying to fit it into other vehicles. Late Model Engines recognized this problem and developed a solution.

The company’s Godzilla VVT Delete Front Cover Swap Kit features a newly designed cover with an integrated oil pump, thus eliminating the use of the factory oil pump and its associated jackshaft. This modification allows for more clearance and flexibility, thus allowing builders to change or replace oil pans more easily in a variety of applications.

The kit also features a high-quality billet timing set, machined in-house at Late Model Engines’ Houston facility. The precision-machined timing set ensures accurate valve timing for maximum performance. The included trap door-style oil pan helps minimize oil slop during vicious driving. In short, supplying a consistent volume to an engine.

In addition, for those wanting a more classic approach, the kit does offer an optional distributor system. This addition allows the modern Godzilla engine to be used with a traditional carburetor setup, and that is exciting for hot rodders and classic car enthusiasts.

By simplifying the swap process and offering customization options, Late Model Engines empowers builders to harness the Godzilla engine’s potential in various projects. The company’s commitment to American manufacturing is evident, as the kit is proudly made in Texas.

This Godzilla VVT Delete Front Cover Swap Kit is going to be a great tool for Ford enthusiasts looking for a solution when it comes to engine swaps.