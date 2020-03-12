Holley Releases Snow Performance Hi-Ram EFI Water/Methanol Injection

By Chris McWilliams March 12, 2020

New from Holley – the Snow Performance Water/Methanol Injection System for Holley Hi-Ram EFI Manifolds. This system can decrease incoming air temperatures by up to 100 degrees F. See more details below.

Official Release:

Have a Holley Hi-Ram EFI intake manifold on your turbo- or supercharged GM LS/LT1 or small block Ford? Snow Performance says its Water/Methanol Injection System system can decrease incoming air temperatures by up to 100 degrees F and unleash an extra 50 to 70 horsepower. WThe water/methanol injection also helps suppress detonation so you can turn up the boost and adjust timing to make even more power.

The Snow Performance system features the VC-50 controller that proportionally injects more or less water/methanol mix based on boost pressure. You can adjust the injection starting and full-engagement points so the water/methanol delivery curve matches your engine’s needs. The controller has a seven-color LED screen that displays boost (1-50 PSI), injection percentage, low water level, secondary stage activation, prime button, and system fault codes.

Snow Performance recommends this Water/Methanol Injection System for street-driven vehicles with turbos or centrifugal superchargers. It fits these Holley Hi-Ram intake manifolds:

  • GM LS
  • GM LT1
  • 289-302-5.0L Small Block Ford
  • Ford 351W

Features:

  • Supports 1,000-plus horsepower
  • Increase gas octane by 25 points (up to racetrack levels), allowing full power all the time
  • OEM-approved, sleeveless 300 PSI pump runs cooler than other pumps
  • ACU-SEAL water/methanol O-ring compression fittings for leak-free seal
  • Eight #2 Hyper-Sonic injection nozzles
  • Snow Performance solenoids
  • Injection plate with pre-plumbed stainless steel hardlines

Article Sources

Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553

More Sources

Snow Performance
https://www.snowperformance.net
(866) 365-2762

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

