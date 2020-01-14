Holley Terminator X Now Covers Ford Coyote And Modular Platforms

New from Holley – the Terminator X has expanded to cover Ford Coyote & Modular platforms. The Terminator X brings fully tune-able fuel injection to your next Ford engine swap. See more details below.

Official Release:

Holley is pleased to announce the release of awesome new products from their Terminator X division – Helping blue oval owners swap in late model engines, new Terminator EFI systems are available for Ford Coyote and Modular platforms! These new ECU’s give users the ability to retain factory features such as variable cam timing on Coyote applications as well as the option to use Holley/MSD smart coils on Modular engines. Read on to learn more about these fantastic new products!

Ford Coyote Engine Management Systems

Now available for Ford Coyote engines, Terminator X brings all of the tuning functionality from Holley EFI and delivers it into a compact and entry-level form factor for engine swap enthusiasts! Featuring plug and play engine control for Ford 5.0L Coyote with variable camshaft timing, this new system is capable of utilizing many of Holley’s fuel injection accessories such as the 6.86″/12.3″ Pro Dashes as well as their analog gauges. Depending on the year model and injector configuration of your engine, Terminator X can be configured to adapt to almost any combination!

Ford Modular Engine Management Systems

New for 2V and 4V Ford Modular Engines, Terminator X brings fully tune-able fuel injection to your next blue oval engine swap! Gone are the struggles of factory ECU’s and modified wiring harnesses, Holley EFI brings you plug and play solutions with options for boost control, nitrous control and more! Kits are available with the ability to run Holley/MSD smart coils allowing you to eliminate wiring in driver modules for OEM “dumb” coils. Choose Terminator X for your next engine swap ECU!

Features: