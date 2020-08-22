In the last few years, Coyote engines have been all the rage. This 5.0L DOHC engine has been a popular swap in the Ford community. Hooker Blackheart is making it even easier to swap a late model Ford Coyote engine into your Foxbody or SN-95 Mustang. They have introduced four new products to their lineup.

’84-’95 Mustang Coyote Swap Engine Adapters

These new engine mount brackets allow for easy installation. It allows the engine to be installed on the stock K-member. These mounts are fabricated from steel and have a black powder coating finish so they are ready to handle any abuse you can throw at them. These mounts are compatible with Hooker Blackheart 70103317-RHKR and BH3364 headers to help complete the Coyote swap solution for your Foxbody and SN-95 platforms.

You get to find more information as well as purchase the mounts here.

’79-’93 Mustang Coyote Swap Transmission Crossmember Adapters

Working in connection with the Hooker Blackheart part # 71222016HKR transmission crossmember, this allows you to install a 4R70W, 4R75E, or T45 transmission to back up that new Coyote engine. Powder-coated black, these have a sleek look that will also be able to stand up to corrosion.

You can find more information as well as purchase these here.

’94-’98 Mustang Coyote Swap Transmission Crossmember Adapters

These adapters are designed to work with the Hooker Blackheart 7122012HKR transmission crossmember. This allows you to install a powerglide transmission behind that Coyote engine in your 1994-1998 Mustang. Per usual, these are made from steel and powder coated black to prevent rust and allow for longevity.

You can find more information as well as purchase these here.

’99-’04 Mustang Coyote Swap Transmission Crossmember

This crossmember is not only for your Coyote engine swap but can be used for LS swaps as well. Due to the multi-design fit, it allows for use with a variety of several popular Ford, GM, and aftermarket transmissions- such as TKO 500/600, TR-3550, and Powerglides. All of those can be used on your Coyote swap project.

You can find more information as well as purchase this here.

All of these parts are fabricated from steel to provide lightweight yet sturdy support. All parts are also finished in a black powder coat to help prevent rust and corrosion. Plus, it provides a seamlessly sleek look. To top it all off all parts come with a limited lifetime warranty!