JEGS Releases 2015-17 Ford Mustang GT350 Throttle Body Adapter

By Chris McWilliams March 19, 2020

New from JEGS – the Throttle Body Adapter for 2015-2017 Ford Mustang GT350. This adapter allows a large Shelby GT350 87 mm throttle body to be used on a standard 2015-2017 Mustang GT intake. See more details below.

Official Release:

Give your GT Mustang a boost in performance with JEGS Throttle Body Adapter. Machined with a tapered opening to reduce incoming air and fitted with an integrated O-ring to help prevent vacuum leaks, this billet aluminum adapter allows a large Shelby GT350 87 mm throttle body to be used on a standard 2015-2017 Mustang GT intake.

Features:

  • Machined with a tapered opening to reduce incoming air
  • Integrated O-ring to help prevent vacuum leaks
  • Billet aluminum construction

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

