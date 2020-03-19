JEGS Releases 2015-17 Ford Mustang GT350 Throttle Body Adapter

New from JEGS – the Throttle Body Adapter for 2015-2017 Ford Mustang GT350. This adapter allows a large Shelby GT350 87 mm throttle body to be used on a standard 2015-2017 Mustang GT intake. See more details below.

Official Release:

Give your GT Mustang a boost in performance with JEGS Throttle Body Adapter. Machined with a tapered opening to reduce incoming air and fitted with an integrated O-ring to help prevent vacuum leaks, this billet aluminum adapter allows a large Shelby GT350 87 mm throttle body to be used on a standard 2015-2017 Mustang GT intake.

Features: