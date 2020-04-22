JEGS Releases Ford 9″ Truck Rear Disc Brake Conversion Kit

New from JEGS – the Ford 9” Truck Rear Disc Brake Conversion Kit. This kit adds safety, reliability and performance to your vehicle with rear disc brakes. See more details below

Official Release:

JEGS Ford 9 in. Rear Disc Conversion Kits combine the best features available to make your selection and installation easy. In addition to calipers with pads, rotors, brake hoses and mounting hardware, each disc brake kit includes all of the brackets and flanges for the Small Ford, Early Big Ford, and Late Big Ford housing ends. We offer standard (coil springs with both shocks behind rear axle) or staggered (leaf springs with one shock forward of and one shock behind the rear axle) conversion set-ups, with or without parking brakes. Our premium High-Performance Rear Brake Kits come complete with cross-drilled and slotted rotors, plus braided stainless steel hoses. See each item for specific details.

Features: