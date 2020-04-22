JEGS Releases Ford 9″ Truck Rear Disc Brake Conversion Kit

By Chris McWilliams April 22, 2020

New from JEGS – the Ford 9” Truck Rear Disc Brake Conversion Kit. This kit adds safety, reliability and performance to your vehicle with rear disc brakes. See more details below

Official Release:

JEGS Ford 9 in. Rear Disc Conversion Kits combine the best features available to make your selection and installation easy. In addition to calipers with pads, rotors, brake hoses and mounting hardware, each disc brake kit includes all of the brackets and flanges for the Small Ford, Early Big Ford, and Late Big Ford housing ends. We offer standard (coil springs with both shocks behind rear axle) or staggered (leaf springs with one shock forward of and one shock behind the rear axle) conversion set-ups, with or without parking brakes. Our premium High-Performance Rear Brake Kits come complete with cross-drilled and slotted rotors, plus braided stainless steel hoses. See each item for specific details.

Features:

  • Cross-drilled and slotted rotors
  • Braided stainless steel hoses
  • Includes all of the necessary brackets and flanges

Article Sources

Jegs
https://www.jegs.com/
(800) 345-4545

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

APG Debuts 2019+ Ford Ranger Prorunner Series 1 Conversion Package

Cleveland Rocks! Carbed and TorqStorm Twin-Charged ’65 Ford Mustang

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading