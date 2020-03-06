Kooks Introduces 2020 Mustang GT500 Exhaust Products

By Chris McWilliams March 05, 2020

New from Kooks – the Exhaust Products for the 2020 Mustang GT500. These products are made from 304 stainless steel for the quality and durability enthusiasts have come to expect. See more details below.

Official Release:

It takes an innovative company like Kooks Headers and Exhaust to improve upon the already impressive 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Kooks is up for the challenge with an array of modular-style exhaust products that allow owners to modify their new GT500 in stages.

Manufactured using 304 stainless steel for the quality and durability enthusiasts have come to expect, the exhaust products are offered in three stages, delivering a personalized level of Kooks customization for every driver.

“The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 makes a powerful statement right off the dealer lot, and with our new modular-style exhaust products, owners can take their vehicles to the next level,” said Jamie Hacking, Kooks Research and Development Manager. “Modifying the exhaust in stages allows unique customization options, all with the Kooks performance and dependability that drivers know and trust.”

The First Stage modification is a Header & Connection Kit. The kit includes the company’s new 2 x 3″ GT500 headers, 3″ connection pipes available in both non-catted and Kooks GREENCats versions, and a pair of 3 x 2-3/4″ OEM adapters to connect to the stock exhaust using the factory-installed two-bolt clamps.

Header gaskets, oxygen sensor extension harnesses and all required installation hardware are included.

The Second Stage adds a Resonator Delete X-Pipe. The X-pipe attaches to the front connection pipes of the Header & Connection Kit and replaces the OEM adapters. Mid-pipes included with the X-pipe have a 2-3/4″ OD outlet that fits to the factory exhaust using two-bolt clamps (included) just ahead of the rear axle.

Installation of this part requires cutting of the factory exhaust, as well as purchasing Kooks headers and connection pipes.

Currently still in development, the Third Stage will provide rear connection pipe and muffler sections to complete a full exhaust package. The Third Stage is expected to be released later this spring.

Features:

  • Manufactured using 304 stainless steel
  • quality and durability enthusiasts have come to expect
  • Offered in three stages

Article Sources

Kooks Custom Headers
https://www.kooksheaders.com
(866) 586-5665

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading