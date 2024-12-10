Melling Performance Ford 7.3 Godzilla Performance Camshafts

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 09, 2024

Melling Performance, a market leader in the production of high-performance engine components, offers three camshafts engineered for the Ford Godzilla engine. Melling Performance engineered these three bumpsticks to deliver impressive power gains across a range of applications. Each stage offers a distinct performance level to suit different needs.

Stages one and two provide a noticeable boost without requiring valve spring changes, making them an easy upgrade for many enthusiasts. However, for those seeking maximum power, stage three offers the most aggressive cam profile but necessitates a valve spring upgrade to handle the increased demands.

Ford Godzilla CamshaftsStage One (PN 24116) provides a moderate gain in power, making it an excellent choice for someone who wants to see some performance without sacrificing everyday driveability. It has a 0.596-inch intake and 0.603-inch exhaust valve lift, 217 degrees intake and 228 degrees exhaust duration at.050-inch, and a 121-degree lobe separation angle.

Ford Godzilla Camshafts

Stage Two (PN 24216) camshaft is a more aggressive profile than stock for enthusiasts wanting more power. 0.596-inch intake valve lift, 0.577-inch exhaust valve lift, 220 degrees intake and 230 degrees exhaust duration at.050-inch, and a 112-degree lobe separation angle.

Ford Godzilla Camshafts

Stage Three (PN 24316) is for the serious performance enthusiast and racer who wants to get the most power possible out of their Godzilla engine. It comes with a 0.669-inch intake and 0.669-inch exhaust valve lift, 236-degrees intake and 249 degrees exhaust duration at.050-inch, and a 117-degree lobe separation angle.

These new camshafts from Melling Performance give car enthusiasts more choices, depending on what level of performance they’re after. Whether you need just a little bump or an extremely significant increase in power, these new camshafts deliver.

Engineered for reliable performance and durability, these Ford Godzilla camshafts guarantee that your engine is up to whatever the demands of your chosen application call for. To learn more about these new camshafts and other Melling Performance products, visit their website or contact your nearest authorized dealer.

Loading