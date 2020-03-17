Melling Releases Ford PowerStroke And Cummins Water Pumps

New from Melling – the Water Pumps for Ford Power-Stroke & Cummins Engines. These pump sare assembled with key advantages and are designed to meet or exceed OEM specifications. See more details below.
Official Release:
Melling water pumps are assembled with key advantages and are designed to meet or exceed OEM specifications. Each Melling pump is backed by ASE certified technical support, resources, technologies and people who are the very best in the world in designing and building exceptional automotive products.
Melling Water Pumps are Assembled and Tested in Jackson, Michigan by your Melling Team.
Part # MWP-508 Water Pump
2004-2010 Ford 6.0L Power-Stroke Engines
Part # MWP-513
2001-2011 Ford/Lincoln/Mercury 4.6L SOHC Engines
Part # MWP-521
2007-2013 Dodge/Ram/Ford 6.7L Cummins Engines
Part # MWP-522
2002-2009 Dodge/Ford 5.9L Cummins Engines
Features:
- OE approved quality components
- Leak tested to ensure OEM dependability
- ASC certified technical support
- High quality protective packaging
- Includes installation kits and assembly hardware
- Laser etched to prove it’s a Melling pump