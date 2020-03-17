Melling Releases Ford PowerStroke And Cummins Water Pumps

By Chris McWilliams March 17, 2020

New from Melling – the Water Pumps for Ford Power-Stroke & Cummins Engines. These pump sare assembled with key advantages and are designed to meet or exceed OEM specifications. See more details below.

Official Release:

Melling water pumps are assembled with key advantages and are designed to meet or exceed OEM specifications. Each Melling pump is backed by ASE certified technical support, resources, technologies and people who are the very best in the world in designing and building exceptional automotive products.

Melling Water Pumps are Assembled and Tested in Jackson, Michigan by your Melling Team.

Part # MWP-508 Water Pump
2004-2010 Ford 6.0L Power-Stroke Engines

Part # MWP-513
2001-2011 Ford/Lincoln/Mercury 4.6L SOHC Engines

Part # MWP-521
2007-2013 Dodge/Ram/Ford 6.7L Cummins Engines

Part # MWP-522
2002-2009 Dodge/Ford 5.9L Cummins Engines

Features:

  • OE approved quality components
  • Leak tested to ensure OEM dependability
  • ASC certified technical support
  • High quality protective packaging
  • Includes installation kits and assembly hardware
  • Laser etched to prove it’s a Melling pump

