Mishimoto Releases 2018+ Ford Mustang GT Baffled Oil Catch Can

Your 5.0 Coyote engine needs protection now more than ever in your 2018+ Mustang GT. With the introduction of direct injection, along with more power in Ford’s 3rd Gen Coyote, the intake tract is more at risk to the dangers of blow-by.

Engine blow-by can cause an oily mess inside intake manifolds and decrease octane levels, potentially increasing chances of detonation. Mishimoto’s 2018+ Mustang catch can kit features a patent pending 2-Port Compact Baffled Oil Catch Can with a 50-micron bronze filter and an internal baffle to better separate oil from the crankcase vapors. Two direct-fit hoses and an application-specific bracket make for a quick and simple installation.

Reducing blow-by becomes even more important with the addition of forced induction, so this 2018+ Mustang catch can kit mounts away from most intake and supercharger kits to make room for some more horses. When you’re on the road with that 5.0L Coyote, you’ll have the peace of mind knowing that blow-by isn’t stripping away any of your treasured HP.

To back up Mishimoto’s superior craftsmanship, each 2018+ Mustang catch can kit comes with the renowned Mishimoto Lifetime Warranty!

Our catch cans are different from most air-oil-separator (AOS) systems on a few levels. First, our catch cans are not heated. This means that all of the blow-by is able to condense in the can, including low-octane oil vapors and contaminated fuel vapors. Most AOS systems also drain the blow-by back into the oil pan, while our catch cans trap the blow-by and keep it out of the engine permanently. If you’ve seen what we’ve seen in the bottom of our catch cans, you won’t want that draining back into your oil either.

