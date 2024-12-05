Mothers Polish Launches California Gold Ceramic Wash And Wax

The long-standing, reliable name in car care, Mothers Polish, introduced a new product to make ceramic coating accessible for everyday car owners at the last SEMA 2024 event. The name of the product is California Gold Ceramic Wash & Wax.

This is a new product combining the cleaning power of car wash soap with the protection benefits of a ceramic coating, all in one easy-to-use formula. The new product is designed to make car care much easier. It cleans, shines, and protects the vehicle paint in one go. The formula is pH-neutral and safe for all car surfaces. This makes it environmentally friendly as well, so users can feel good about using it.

The California Gold Ceramic Wash & Wax has several benefits for a car owner. It helps to increase water beading, which makes it harder for water spots to form, and it makes drying much easier. Also, the ceramic coating added with each wash increases the protection given to the paint. That is how a car continues to look newer for much longer by keeping it from the elements and daily wear and tear.

Besides its practical advantages, the Ceramic Wash & Wax aims to be a pleasant user experience. It produces a lot of suds and provides excellent lubrication, making the car wash process efficient and easy. The formula also includes water-softening agents to help prevent spots and streaks. And with its fresh watermelon scent, washing the car becomes a more invigorating experience.

California Gold Ceramic Wash & Wax is available in 50 fl. oz. bottles and can be purchased individually or in six-packs. It’s formulated specifically for use with a foam cannon, but it also can be used with a bucket and wash mitt. The company adds this new product to its existing California Gold product line, which features carnauba waxes, instant detailers, and clay bars. This one will continue the trend for Mothers Polish to bring about quality products.