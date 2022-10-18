New Anzo USA Zenith Z-Series Full LED Headlights For F-150 2018-2020

micahwright
By Micah Wright October 18, 2022

Anzo USA has announced an all-new lighting solution for 2018-2020 Ford F-150 owners. Referred to as the “Zenith” line, or “Z-Series” for short, these full LED headlights look to be the next big thing from the automotive lighting specialist.

The quad-style projector headlight design is highlighted by the signature feature full LED plank daytime running lights (DTRL). This solution presents more than just good looks though. Anzo USA took the additional steps to make this product the “first-to-aftermarket,” D.O.T. compliant, 100% street legal LED headlamp unit for halogen equipped 2018-2020 F-150 trucks. Each unit comes filled with four LED projectors, and an F-shaped design to cater to the Ford F-150 owner’s taste.

New Anzo USA Zenith Z-Series Full LED Headlights For F-150 2018-2020

A few details of Anzo USA's Zenith "Z-Series" LED Headlights for halogen equipped 2018-2020 Ford F-150 trucks.

Anzo USA Zenith Product Explanation And Installation

Relying upon high-power SMD LEDs for both white and amber functions and Osram LED chips for performance and longevity, this unit can go the disntance. Internal constant-current, waterproof inductive drivers further bolster reliability.

New Anzo USA Zenith Z-Series Full LED Headlights For F-150 2018-2020

Anzo USA Zenith Basics

  • First-To-Aftermarket D.O.T. compliant, 100% street legal.
  • Utilizes superior high-power SMD L.E.D for white and amber function.
  • Internal constant-current, waterproof inductive driver.
  • Upgrade your ride with Anzo USA projector headlights featuring bright white and amber

Anzo USA Zenith Specifications

  • Light Source LED Low Beam
  • LED High Beam
  • Warranty 2-Year Warranty
  • Dimensions 25″x18″x11″
  • Weight 31lbs
  • Anti-Glare Anti-Glare Coating with OEM Level Optic Design
  • UV CAPA Level UV Coating
  • Housing Material Polypropylene
  • Lens Material Polycarbonate

Anzo USA Zenith Fitment

  • 2018 Ford F-150
  • 2019 Ford F-150
  • 2020 Ford F-150
  • *FITS MODELS WITH HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS ONLY*

New Anzo USA Zenith Z-Series Full LED Headlights For F-150 2018-2020

Anzo USA has also given this aftermarket F-150 projector headlight upgrade a snazzy initiation feature. Locking and unlocking the vehicle triggers a sequential LED light show of sorts. This is further emphasized by turn signal indicators that share the same methodology. Clear cut-off lines provide crisp illumination and defined visibility.

New Anzo USA Zenith Z-Series Full LED Headlights For F-150 2018-2020

For finishing, each light housing receives both an anti-glare coating and a CAPA-level UV coating. These are accompanied by abrasion, and anti-fog coatings for good measure. As with all Anzo USA products, keeping things DOT-approved is paramount. That means that each unit is engineered to meet OE standards, and backed by Anzo USA’s 2-year warranty.

Anzo USA Z-Series F-150

Currently, on sale over at Anzo USA’s online store, the Z-Series for F-150 pickup trucks appears to be the top offering in its segment. Now to see if it will become a hot seller for the LED lighting specialist.

New Anzo USA Zenith Z-Series Full LED Headlights For F-150 2018-2020

