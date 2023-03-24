New High-Flow Intake For 2015 And Newer Ford Power Stroke

If you’re driving a 2015 and newer Power Stroke Ford and want to wake up the power while keeping it emissions-friendly, then you need to check out the new Powerflow System from Pusher Intakes. This new system is available for 2015 through 2019 and 2020 to 2022 trucks.

According to Elizabeth Allenbaugh of Pusher, “the Powerflow system is the first 6.7-liter Power Stroke intake system that has accommodations for the factory emissions equipment. It is comprised of both the intake manifold and turbo inlet tubes.”

The Powerflow system is a great high-flow intake for your daily driver or tow rig as it delivers a 66-percent increase in airflow over the stock parts. If you’re wondering how it does this, we’ll tell you.

For starters, Jacob Allenbaugh walks us through the above video explaining the issues that 2015 and newer Power Stroke owners face with the factory intake system. With the stock intake manifold, after the air passes through the throttle valve, it is immediately disrupted by the EGR boss followed by a solid wall. This forces the air to be directed into a nearly 360-degree spiral pattern. With the Pusher Powerflow design, they redirect the EGR flow to join the intake stream at an acute angle which eliminates the “wall” entirely, netting a whopping 66-percent increase in airflow.

The stock turbo inlet is integrated into the factory intake manifold on the 2015 and newer model year trucks and because of this, a new turbo inlet is necessary to install any form of new intake manifold. The Pusher Powerflow Turbo Inlet design results in a 15-percent increase in airflow over stock while still maintaining the factory mounting points and CCV plumbing.

“The Powerflow system is made of mandrel-bent and TIG-welded steel tubing with CNC flanges,” says Jacob. “Like all of our systems, we offer the Powerflow intake system in all seven of our powder-coated colors, and all are ready for delivery.”

Starting with the turbo-inlet, the air-cleaner end is a factory oval shape which means any stock or aftermarket cold air kit will fit. The turbo inlet alone offers a 15-percent increase in airflow. What’s more, this turbo-inlet tube will work with almost all aftermarket disaster prevention kits for those of you still running a CP4 fuel pump.

As soon as you look at the after-turbo tubing, of this high-flow intake system, the advancements in design are immediately apparent. For starters, the is no EGR boss to immediately disturb airflow. The Pusher Intakes intake manifold relocates the EGR system further back than OE, which not only cleans up airflow but also retains the emissions equipment. By relocating the EGR tubing, the gasses can seamlessly blend with the incoming air charge resulting in a much better flow. Also, the throttle valve is in the OE location so all pre-throttle0-valve OE tubing will connect if desired.

The Pusher Intakes intake also utilizes the stock mounting to the intake, the OE-style mounting flanges use the same O-rings as delivered from Ford. Also, the MAP sensor has been relocated but is still readily accessible when needed.

“All of our design improvements result in an exceptional 66-percent improvement in airflow,” says Jacob. “These are not just at peak RPM numbers; it retains the flow improvement throughout the entire RPM range.” And in case you were wondering, The Powerflow kit comes with all necessary hardware and factory-quality gaskets to make installation simple enough for anyone to do in their home garage or driveway.

“Our Powerflow intake system is fully compatible with our popular 3-inch hot and cold side charge tubes,” says Elizabeth. “The vast majority of our customers order both the Powerflow and our charge tube kit at the same time. And for all of our customers that had previously ordered our charge tubes, this is a perfect next-step upgrade. ”

Finally, if you are concerned about retaining emissions compliance — and you should be — this new high-flow intake inlet tubing is currently at SEMA for 49-state testing, and will be going through CARB testing when that is completed.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT