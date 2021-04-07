New Product: 303 Graphene Nano Spray Coating

By Bobby Kimbrough April 06, 2021

The future of exterior Automotive protection is here, with the launch of 303 Products’ newest detailing product, 303 Graphene Nano Spray Coating. 303 Graphene Nano Spray Coating is a graphene-oxide-based spray coating, that provides superior and long-lasting protection to the exterior of the vehicle, but without the expense, or time spent applying a professional coating.

The quick and simple-to-use spray-on, wipe-off product offers a high level of protection for over 1 year, enhances gloss and paint clarity, evacuates water quickly from the surface, and lowers the surface temperature to reduce water spotting. 

303 Graphene Nano Spray Coating can be applied in direct sunlight, unlike many products on the market today, is layer-able, and is safe for use on a variety of surfaces, including paint, glass, trim, plastic, chrome, metal, and even vinyl wraps.

303 Graphene Nano Spray Coating is currently available on the product’s website at www.303graphene.com and is available in national online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Features And Benefits

  • 1+ Year of premium protection
  • Lowers surface temperature, reducing water-spotting
  • High water contact angle, sheds water quickly
  • Easy to use. 
  • Great for use on chrome, wheels, trim, and glass

For more information on the 303 Graphene Nano Spray Coating, click here.

 

About the author

Bobby Kimbrough

Bobby grew up in the heart of Illinois, becoming an avid dirt track race fan which has developed into a life long passion. Taking a break from the Midwest dirt tracks to fight evil doers in the world, he completed a full 21 year career in the Marine Corps.
Read My Articles
 

