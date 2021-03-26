New Product From Patriot Exhaust Products: Electronic Cutouts

According to the recent press release from Patriot Exhaust Products, the company has released a new Electronic Cutout kit featuring wireless controls.

More from the company’s official press release:

New Product Release: Electronic Cutouts

Release Date: 03/2021, Availability: Shipping Now!

Out for a cruise or out on the track, Patriot Exhaust Electronic Cutouts give you complete control over the sound of your exhaust and you can do it all with a wireless remote that features a simple, two-wire hook up.

Our R&D department has been hard at work perfecting our leak-free, butterfly design and you can rest assured we did not miss a beat.

Features:

Available in 2.5″ or 3.0″ Diameters

Available in Dual $369.99 or Single Systems $199.99

Stainless Steel Construction resists rust and corrosion over time while boasting superior strength and good looks.

Unlike the competition, we have saved time and money with no welding of the Y-Pipe required. This is a DIY bolt-on installation. No trips to the muffler shop.

Leak-free design with a butterfly valve that seals against a recess machined body, or lip to prevent nasty leaks.

Compact size for easy installation with versatile mounting locations fits a broad range of applications and allows for clearance on lowered vehicles.

Turn Outs are located on a spin ring to allow 360-degree adjustability.

Wireless remote with two-wire hook-ups to the battery or fuse panel. No in-car switch required, no holes through the car to run wires.

