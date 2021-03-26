New Product From Patriot Exhaust Products: Electronic Cutouts

By Bobby Kimbrough March 26, 2021

According to the recent press release from Patriot Exhaust Products, the company has released a new Electronic Cutout kit featuring wireless controls.

More from the company’s official press release:

New Product Release: Electronic Cutouts

Release Date: 03/2021, Availability: Shipping Now!

Out for a cruise or out on the track, Patriot Exhaust Electronic Cutouts give you complete control over the sound of your exhaust and you can do it all with a wireless remote that features a simple, two-wire hook up.

Our R&D department has been hard at work perfecting our leak-free, butterfly design and you can rest assured we did not miss a beat.

Features:

  •  Available in 2.5″ or 3.0″ Diameters
  • Available in Dual $369.99 or Single Systems $199.99
  • Stainless Steel Construction resists rust and corrosion over time while boasting superior strength and good looks.
  • Unlike the competition, we have saved time and money with no welding of the Y-Pipe required. This is a DIY bolt-on installation. No trips to the muffler shop.
  • Leak-free design with a butterfly valve that seals against a recess machined body, or lip to prevent nasty leaks.
  • Compact size for easy installation with versatile mounting locations fits a broad range of applications and allows for clearance on lowered vehicles.
  • Turn Outs are located on a spin ring to allow 360-degree adjustability.
  • Wireless remote with two-wire hook-ups to the battery or fuse panel. No in-car switch required, no holes through the car to run wires.

For more information on this or their other products, visit them online at patriot-exhaust.

Article Sources

Patriot Exhaust
https://shop.patriotexhaust.com/
(909) 599-5955

About the author

Bobby Kimbrough

Bobby grew up in the heart of Illinois, becoming an avid dirt track race fan which has developed into a life long passion. Taking a break from the Midwest dirt tracks to fight evil doers in the world, he completed a full 21 year career in the Marine Corps.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Video: BA Motorsports Guides New Factory Stock Racer Down The Strip

New Product From Patriot Exhaust Products: Electronic Cutouts

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading